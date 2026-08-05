Cosmos Labs and Zeeve Partner to Accelerate Enterprise Blockchain Deployment

Partnership pairs leading ledger technology with production-grade deployment and operations capabilities

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmos Labs, the company behind the Cosmos digital ledger technology and interoperability solutions, today announced a partnership with Zeeve, a privacy-enabled enterprise blockchain infrastructure platform, to help financial institutions deploy tokenized deposits and digital assets on proven blockchain infrastructure.

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Zeeve will offer solutions built on the Cosmos stack to its enterprise customer base, pairing Cosmos as the ledger and issuance layer with Zeeve's deployment and operations expertise, including fully managed networks, migration support, production architecture, dedicated node and validator operations, and system-wide privacy capabilities through the Zeeve Privacy Layer.

The Cosmos stack has been in production since 2019, powering 150+ independent blockchains and delivering 10,000+ TPS, sub-second transactions, and native interoperability. It provides enterprise customers a proven foundation for tokenized deposits and asset issuance. Combined with Zeeve's ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II compliance, 24/7 monitoring, enterprise SLAs, 99.99% uptime guarantees, and privacy capabilities across transaction and application workflow layers, the partnership directly addresses the operational requirements financial institutions need to deploy digital ledger solutions at scale.

"Zeeve brings the operational expertise that enterprise customers need to deploy blockchain infrastructure with confidence," said Barry Plunkett, Co-CEO of Cosmos Labs. "Institutions get a robust DLT solution that uses the Cosmos ledger and tokenization stack and Zeeve's proven engineering and operations capabilities."

"Enterprises want blockchain infrastructure that's proven in production and a partner who can get them there without operational risk," said Dr. Ravi Chamria, co-founder and CEO of Zeeve. "Cosmos gives our customers the technology foundation they need, and Zeeve brings the deployment and operations expertise to put it to work."

Together, the two companies offer enterprises a full-stack path to blockchain deployment, simplifying the process of bringing tokenized assets and digital ledger initiatives into production.

For more information, visit cosmos.network.

About Cosmos Labs

Cosmos Labs is the company behind Cosmos, the world's leading digital ledger technology stack powering 150+ blockchains across finance, payments, and global business. The Cosmos stack enables institutions and governments to build sovereign, interoperable blockchains and blockchain solutions. Cosmos Labs is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Interchain Foundation, the non-profit that supports Cosmos and its decentralized technologies. To learn more about Cosmos Labs, follow @cosmos on X, or visit cosmos.network.

About Zeeve

Zeeve is a privacy-enabled enterprise blockchain infrastructure built for production-grade digital asset deployment. The company helps banks, fintechs, and institutions launch and operate blockchain systems for tokenization, stablecoins, tokenized deposits, payments, and settlement use cases. Built for regulated environments, Zeeve is SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 compliant and powers 25+ production blockchain networks processing more than 2B transactions monthly. To learn more about Zeeve, visit zeeve.io.

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SOURCE Cosmos Labs