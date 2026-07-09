Cosmos Labs and Peersyst Formalize Partnership to Bring Blockchain Infrastructure to Central Banks and Financial Institutions

Collaboration makes Peersyst a provider of Cosmos-based solutions for central banks, financial institutions, and governments across Latin America and Spain

NEW YORK, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmos Labs, the company behind the Cosmos digital ledger technology and interoperability solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with Peersyst Technology, an integration partner with experience deploying digital ledger infrastructure for central banks and financial institutions.

The agreement formalizes a longstanding collaboration between the two organizations, extending Peersyst's reach as a provider of Cosmos-based solutions to central banks, governments, and large financial institutions across Latin America and Spain.

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Peersyst specializes in the deployment, integration, and technical support of blockchain-based systems and has a track record of delivering solutions in regulated environments. Through the partnership, Peersyst will work with organizations seeking to implement solutions built on the Cosmos stack, combining Cosmos' ledger technology with their implementation and delivery expertise.

"This agreement reflects the trust and momentum built through a multi-year collaboration between Cosmos and Peersyst," said Barry Plunkett, Co-CEO of Cosmos Labs. "Their experience providing digital ledger solutions in regulated environments makes them an important partner for institutions in Latin America and Spain."

Among its recent initiatives, Peersyst developed the XRPL EVM sidechain on the Cosmos DLT stack, bringing smart contract functionality and cross-ledger interoperability to the XRP Ledger. Within six months of launch, the network supported more than $358 million in tokenized assets.

"Regulated institutions in Latin America and Spain are moving from evaluation to large-scale deployment, and they need partners who understand both the technology and the environment," said Ferran Prat, CEO at Peersyst Technology. "The Cosmos stack is the industry-leading DLT software, and this agreement gives us the framework to bring it to more institutions across the region."

Together, the two companies aim to help institutions accelerate their digital ledger solutions by combining proven technology with implementation and regional market experience.

For more information, visit cosmos.network.

About Cosmos Labs

Cosmos Labs is the company behind Cosmos, the world's leading digital ledger technology stack powering 150+ blockchains across finance, payments, and global business. The Cosmos stack enables institutions and governments to build sovereign, interoperable blockchains and blockchain solutions. Cosmos Labs is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Interchain Foundation, the non-profit that supports Cosmos and its decentralized technologies. To learn more about Cosmos Labs, follow @cosmos on X, or visit cosmos.network.

About Peersyst Technology

Peersyst Technology is a blockchain development company based in Barcelona, Spain, specializing in the design and implementing institutional-grade blockchain solutions for governments, financial institutions, and enterprises. The company focuses on projects in CBDC research, tokenization, and digital infrastructure modernization. For more, visit peersyst.com.

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SOURCE Cosmos Labs