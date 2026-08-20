Global science-led skincare brand COSRX joins the British Beauty Council as its first K-Beauty patron, strengthening its commitment to industry education, innovation and advocacy.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global skincare brand COSRX has announced its patronage of the British Beauty Council, becoming the organization's first-ever K-Beauty patron. The partnership marks a significant milestone for both COSRX and the British Beauty Council, reflecting the growing global influence of Korean beauty while reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing industry standards through education, innovation and advocacy.

COSRX Becomes the First K-Beauty Patron of the British Beauty Council

As a patron, COSRX will work alongside the British Beauty Council to support key industry initiatives, including the Council's UV Safety Coalition, helping to drive greater awareness around sun protection, skincare education and public health. The partnership also represents COSRX's continued commitment to contributing to the global beauty industry as the brand expands its international presence and participates in broader conversations shaping the future of skincare.

COSRX Founder Jun Sang Hun said about the partnership:

"At COSRX, our mission has always been to help people rediscover their skin's healthy, natural beauty through effective, science-backed skincare—and empower them to live better lives with greater confidence. We believe that positive changes in the skin inspire confidence, and that confidence helps shape a better tomorrow. This is what "Expecting Tomorrow" means to COSRX."

For over a decade, COSRX has redefined what science-led skincare can look like. Combining COSmetics and RX (Prescription), the brand was founded on the principle of creating simple, effective skincare solutions rooted in scientific research and a deep understanding of consumers' skin concerns. Its targeted formulations are designed to support healthier-looking skin while empowering individuals to build effective, accessible skincare routines with confidence.

Built on the belief that skincare should deliver more than surface-level results, COSRX has earned global recognition for its high-performance formulations across barrier care, hydration, sensitivity and skin texture. Championing carefully selected ingredients and high-efficacy formulas, the brand combines concentrated active ingredients with uncomplicated routines to deliver visible, result-driven skincare.

Speaking about the partnership, Millie Kendall OBE, Chief Executive Officer of the British Beauty Council, said:

"We're delighted to welcome COSRX as the British Beauty Council's first K-Beauty patron. Korean beauty continues to shape the global industry, and COSRX brings valuable expertise to our community. This partnership reflects the increasingly global nature of beauty, and we look forward to what we can achieve together."

From pioneering the use of innovative ingredients in mainstream skincare to developing next-generation formulations powered by cutting-edge actives including peptides, PDRN and exosomes, COSRX continues to advance innovation across the skincare category. The brand's portfolio includes hero products such as the 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum, the Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Glow Serum, the Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch, and the Ceramide Skin Barrier Moisturizer, offering targeted solutions across barrier support, hydration and a range of everyday skin concerns.

Through its patronage, COSRX and the British Beauty Council will work collaboratively to champion education, promote evidence-led skincare practices and support initiatives that positively impact the beauty industry and consumers.

About COSRX

Rooted in science and driven by results, COSRX is a global derma skincare brand known for high-performance, accessible formulations developed around carefully selected ingredients and real skin concerns. Through ingredient-led innovation and consumer-focused product development, COSRX creates effective skincare solutions that are easy to understand and incorporate into everyday routines. Its award-winning portfolio is available through COSRX.com and leading retailers including Olive Young, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom and Target. Follow '@cosrx' on Instagram and TikTok for the latest product launches, skincare tips and brand updates.

SOURCE COSRX