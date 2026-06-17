Cost Concerns Drive Years-Long Delays in Hearing Care Among Tennessee Seniors

TruHearing Survey Reveals Low Awareness Around Benefits, Affordability

DRAPER, Utah, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey1 from TruHearing, the leader in hearing healthcare solutions, reveals that Tennessee seniors are delaying treatment for hearing loss—potentially increasing their risk for other serious health concerns, including cognitive decline and falls.

In Tennessee, more than a quarter (28%) of seniors with hearing loss wait over five years before seeking treatment—exceeding the national average delay of four years2.

Even when family and friends raise concerns, many seniors are not taking action. More than half (55%) of Tennessee seniors say that loved ones encouraging them to get their hearing checked would be a sign that their hearing is declining. However, among those with hearing loss who have been encouraged by family or friends to seek care, only 14% have had their hearing checked within the past year.

This delay can have consequences beyond hearing. Research has linked untreated hearing loss to an increased risk of cognitive decline, social isolation, and falls. While fall risk is a top health concern for Tennesseans as they age, only 21% are aware that hearing loss may contribute to their risk of falling.

Cost is another major deterrent among Tennessee seniors. Nearly half (47%) of those with hearing loss say they have not pursued treatment because they believe it is too expensive, compared to 32% nationally. Confusion about coverage may be contributing to this, with 34% unsure whether their healthcare plan covers hearing aids. Among seniors concerned about cost, 56% say information about affordable hearing care options or insurance coverage would motivate them to seek treatment.

"This is what I see a lot in my practice—many older adults wait years before addressing hearing loss, often because they believe it's not serious enough or they're worried about cost," said Dr. Lisa Ford, Au.D., founder of Shea Hearing Solutions in Memphis. "Advances in hearing care have made treatment more accessible, effective, and affordable than ever before, yet too many people remain unaware of the resources and solutions available to them. A hearing evaluation is a simple first step toward improving quality of life and staying connected to the people and moments that matter most."

Uncertainty around treatment and coverage can lead many seniors to overestimate the cost of hearing care and miss out on benefits that could significantly reduce their out-of-pocket expenses. In many cases, hearing benefits can cut the cost of hearing aids in half.

To help address these misconceptions and encourage earlier intervention, TruHearing recently launched its "Elect to Reconnect" campaign, urging Tennessee seniors to explore their hearing healthcare benefits and take proactive steps toward better hearing health. By understanding their coverage options and seeking treatment sooner, seniors can better protect not only their hearing, but also their overall health and quality of life.

"Hearing loss shouldn't be viewed as an inevitable part of aging that seniors simply have to live with," said Rob Gibbs, Chief Growth Officer at TruHearing. "The reality is that untreated hearing loss can affect communication, relationships, overall health, and quality of life. Many Tennessee seniors may already have insurance coverage or affordable options available to them, but they aren't aware of it. We hope this campaign raises awareness and empowers individuals to take action."

For more information visit www.TruHearing.com/elect.

About TruHearing

TruHearing is the leading provider of hearing healthcare benefits, serving more than 160 million people through over 300 partners nationwide. With more than 20 years of experience, TruHearing delivers customized hearing solutions, access to one of the nation's largest provider networks, and advanced hearing aid technology at exceptional value. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, TruHearing's mission is to reconnect people to the richness of life through affordable, high-quality hearing care.

Online survey (blinded) conducted via Pollfish among 1,837 U.S. adults ages 70-88, including 287 Tennessee residents.↩ MarkeTrak, 2022↩

Therese Burke, [email protected]

SOURCE TruHearing