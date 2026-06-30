Ohio Seniors Are Overlooking the Health Risks of Hearing Loss

TruHearing Survey Reveals Lack of Understanding and Action Around Hearing Loss

DRAPER, Utah, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New survey findings1 from TruHearing®, the leader in hearing healthcare solutions, reveal that Ohio seniors are underestimating the impact hearing loss can have on their overall health and well-being.

While nearly half (44%) of Ohio seniors report experiencing some level of hearing loss, only 12% have sought treatment. Even among those who cite hearing difficulties, many are not taking necessary action. In fact, 75% of Ohio seniors with untreated hearing loss say they have not pursued treatment because they feel their hearing is "good enough" for their current needs—well above the national average of 66%.

"Many people are surprised to learn how significantly untreated hearing loss can affect communication, relationships, cognitive health, and overall wellness," said Sheila Portz, Hearing Instrument Specialist at Affordable Hearing Store in Springfield, OH. "The good news is that today's hearing technology is more advanced, discreet, and effective than ever before. A comprehensive hearing evaluation is a simple first step that can help people reconnect with loved ones, remain active in their communities, and enjoy a better quality of life."

The survey also found that cognitive decline is a top concern among Ohio seniors as they age, but most do not recognize hearing health as part of the equation. Among those who are concerned about cognitive decline, 59% are unaware of the link between hearing loss and conditions such as Alzheimer's and dementia.

Despite these risks, hearing exams remain uncommon. The vast majority (78%) of Ohio seniors have not had their hearing tested in the past year. Among those with hearing loss who have not yet pursued treatment, that number jumps to 88%.

Family and friends can often play an important role in encouraging action. In fact, 44% of Ohio seniors who have sought treatment say that encouragement from family or friends influenced their decision.

Uncertainty around insurance coverage may also be creating barriers to care. Nearly half (44%) of Ohio seniors are unsure whether their healthcare plan includes hearing coverage. To help address these misconceptions and encourage earlier intervention, TruHearing recently launched its "Elect to Reconnect" campaign, urging Ohio seniors to learn more about their hearing healthcare benefits and take proactive steps toward better hearing health.

"It's become increasingly clear that a hearing loss diagnosis alone is often not enough to motivate people to seek treatment," said Rob Gibbs, Chief Growth Officer at TruHearing. "Too many people delay care because they don't understand the health implications of untreated hearing loss or are unaware of their coverage and treatment options. Through 'Elect to Reconnect,' we're encouraging people to take that first step, explore their benefits, and reconnect with their lives."

For more information visit www.TruHearing.com/elect.

About TruHearing

TruHearing is the leading provider of hearing healthcare benefits, serving more than 160 million people through over 300 partners nationwide. With more than 20 years of experience, TruHearing delivers customized hearing solutions, access to one of the nation's largest provider networks, and advanced hearing aid technology at exceptional value. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, TruHearing's mission is to reconnect people to the richness of life through affordable, high-quality hearing care.

1 Online survey (blinded) conducted via Pollfish among 1,837 U.S. adults ages 70-88, including 300 Ohio residents.↩

Media Contact: Therese Burke, [email protected]

SOURCE TruHearing