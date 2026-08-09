Cottage Grove Bakery Now Serving Fresh-Baked Pastries at Josh's Farmers Market in Mooresville

Mooresville-based Cottage Grove Bakery brings fresh cinnamon rolls, sweet and savory breakfast pastries to Josh's Farmers Market most Saturdays, expanding its local pop-up presence and breakfast offerings across Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cottage Grove Bakery, a Mooresville-based bakery specializing in handcrafted, small-batch baked goods, is expanding its local pop-up presence with regular Saturday appearances at Josh's Farmers Market in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Most Saturdays beginning at 9 a.m. until sold out, Cottage Grove Bakery will offer a rotating selection of fresh-baked cinnamon rolls, specialty sweet rolls, savory breakfast rolls, coffee cake muffins, scones, cookies, tarts and seasonal pastries.

More info here at: https://cottagegrovebakery.com/post/find-cottage-grove-bakery-at-joshs-farmers-market-in-mooresville

This weekly pop-up brings Cottage Grove Bakery to a longtime Mooresville destination with roots dating to 1990, giving customers another way to discover the bakery in person while shopping for fresh produce and locally sourced foods.

"We love the atmosphere at Josh's and the people who come through the market every Saturday," said Nikki Maglodi, pastry chef and owner of Cottage Grove Bakery. "It gives me a chance to bring out our customer favorites, try new flavors and recipes, and actually meet the people enjoying what I'm baking. The menu can be a little different every week, which makes it fun."

Fresh-Baked Saturday Mornings in Mooresville

Cottage Grove Bakery's Saturday menu changes based on seasonality, availability and new recipes being developed.

Selections may include:

Cinnamon Rolls with Vanilla Buttercream

Triple Berry Sweet Rolls with Lemon Buttercream

Pesto Italian Cheese Rolls

Cheddar & Sun-Dried Tomato Rolls

Blueberry, Raspberry or Blackberry Coffee Cake Muffins

Orange Scones with Orange Drizzle

Cherry Almond Bakewell Tarts

Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies

ANZAC Cookies

Salted Caramel Butter Bars

Seasonal and limited-edition pastries

New products and flavors may also make their first appearances at the farmers market before becoming part of Cottage Grove Bakery's broader menu.

Because the bakery prepares its market selection in small batches, individual products are available while supplies last.

Customers looking for a particular pastry are encouraged to arrive early.

Cottage Grove Bakery Joins a Mooresville Tradition Dating to 1990

Josh's Farmers Market has served the Mooresville community for more than three decades.

According to the market's history, the family business began in the summer of 1990, when two brothers set up a tent along Williamson Road with a wheelbarrow full of cantaloupes they had helped their grandfather grow.

The roadside operation gradually expanded as customers began asking for tomatoes, sweet corn, peaches and other fresh products.

Today, Josh's Farmers Market offers fresh produce, small-batch dairy products, local cheese, seafood, bakery items, pantry staples and Amish- and Mennonite-crafted furniture.

After operating from several temporary locations in recent years, Josh's Farmers Market opened its new permanent location at 142 Joe V Knox Avenue in Mooresville on June 26, 2026.

The family-owned market says that whenever possible it purchases from growers, bakers and makers it knows by name, making the market a natural fit for Cottage Grove Bakery's small-batch approach to local baking.

More information about the market and its history is available from Josh's Farmers Market.

From Local Pop-Ups to Breakfast Delivery Across Lake Norman

The Saturday appearances at Josh's Farmers Market are part of Cottage Grove Bakery's continued expansion throughout Mooresville and the Lake Norman area.

Cottage Grove Bakery serves customers through local pop-ups, seasonal bakery releases, special events and breakfast and brunch orders

The bakery has also expanded its offerings for offices, businesses, meetings, client gifts and special events, providing locally prepared alternatives to traditional breakfast catering and corporate gift baskets.

Fresh-baked assortments can include combinations of cinnamon rolls, specialty sweet rolls, savory breakfast rolls, coffee cake muffins, scones and other available pastries.

Cottage Grove Bakery previously announced the expansion of its fresh-baked breakfast pastry delivery throughout Lake Norman through PR Newswire.

Cottage Grove Bakery Expands From Popular Pop-Up to Delivering Fresh-Baked Breakfast Pastries Across Lake Norman

Where to Find Cottage Grove Bakery at Josh's Farmers Market

Josh's Farmers Market

142 Joe V Knox Avenue

Mooresville, NC 28117

Cottage Grove Bakery Pop-Up:

Most Saturdays

Beginning at 9 a.m. until sold out

Because schedules and weekly bakery selections can change, customers are encouraged to check Cottage Grove Bakery's latest updates before visiting.

Breakfast and Brunch Orders for Mooresville Businesses

Beyond its Saturday market appearances, Cottage Grove Bakery continues to grow its breakfast and brunch offerings for businesses throughout Mooresville and the Lake Norman area.

Businesses can inquire about bakery assortments for:

Office breakfasts and meetings

Corporate meetings and presentations

Employee appreciation

Client meetings

Customer appreciation

Real estate closings and open houses

Client and corporate gifts

Holiday gatherings

Business and community events

Larger orders and local delivery should be arranged in advance, with availability based on the bakery's production schedule.

About Cottage Grove Bakery

Cottage Grove Bakery is a Mooresville, North Carolina-based bakery owned by British pastry chef Nikki Maglodi.

She specializes in handcrafted, small-batch sweet and savory baked goods, including cinnamon rolls, specialty sweet rolls, muffins, scones, cookies, tarts and savory breakfast pastries.

Cottage Grove Bakery serves customers throughout Mooresville and the Lake Norman area through local pop-ups, seasonal bakery releases, breakfast and brunch orders, business deliveries, client gifts and special events.

Customers searching for a bakery in Mooresville, fresh cinnamon rolls, breakfast pastries, breakfast and brunch catering, office breakfast delivery or locally made food gifts around Lake Norman can learn more about current offerings, upcoming pop-ups and ordering options through Cottage Grove Bakery.

Website:

CottageGroveBakery.com

Saturday Pop-Up:

Josh's Farmers Market

142 Joe V Knox Avenue

Mooresville, NC 28117

[email protected]

SOURCE Cottage Grove Bakery