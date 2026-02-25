Cottage Grove Bakery Launches Savory Breakfast Rolls at Cars & Coffee Mooresville
Feb 25, 2026, 23:16 ET
Cottage Grove Bakery will debut its new Savory Breakfast Rolls this Saturday at Cars & Coffee Mooresville, hosted at GMP Performance Lake Norman.
MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars & Coffee Mooresville draws car enthusiasts from across the Lake Norman region for a morning of specialty vehicles, coffee, music, and shop tours at GMP Performance. Cottage Grove Bakery will be on-site serving fresh, small-batch baked goods prepared that morning.
Event Details:
📍 292 Rolling Hill Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117
🗓 Saturday, February 28, 2026
⏰ 8:00 AM – 11:30 AM
New Menu Launch: Savory Breakfast Rolls
This weekend marks the official launch of Cottage Grove Bakery's Savory Breakfast Rolls — soft, fluffy roll dough filled with a rich, cheesy savory blend. Baked fresh the morning of the event, the rolls are designed as a new breakfast option for early-rising car enthusiasts and families attending the show who want a savory breakfast.
In addition to the new savory rolls, guests can purchase:
- Classic Cinnamon Rolls with Vanilla Buttercream
- Triple Berry Rolls with Lemon Buttercream
- Fresh Orange Scones with Orange Drizzle
- Blueberry Coffee Cake Muffins with Almond Streusel
- Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies
All items are baked fresh and available while supplies last.
March 2026 Pop-Up Schedule
Cottage Grove Bakery will also appear at the following events:
- March 3 – Denver Hawthorne Apartments, Denver (8:00 AM – 12:00 PM)
- March 7 – Glynwater Neighborhood, Mooresville (8:00 AM – 12:00 PM)
- March 21 – Rumor Mill Market Spring Fling, Davidson (10:00 AM – 3:00 PM)
- March 24 – Denver Hawthorne Apartments, Denver (8:00 AM – 12:00 PM)
- March 28 – Night Pop-Up Market at Ghostface Brewing, Mooresville (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM, desserts only)
The bakery is also expanding corporate and office breakfast deliveries throughout Mooresville, Denver, Davidson, and the greater Lake Norman area .
Businesses interested in fresh breakfast catering are encouraged to contact Cottage Grove Bakery directly.
**About **
Cottage Grove Bakery is a locally owned artisan bakery based in Mooresville, North Carolina. Specializing in handcrafted rolls, pastries, cookies, and seasonal specialty items, the bakery focuses on small-batch production, fresh ingredients, and community-driven pop-up events throughout the Lake Norman region.
