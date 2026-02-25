Cottage Grove Bakery Launches Savory Breakfast Rolls at Cars & Coffee Mooresville

Cottage Grove Bakery will debut its new Savory Breakfast Rolls this Saturday at Cars & Coffee Mooresville, hosted at GMP Performance Lake Norman.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars & Coffee Mooresville draws car enthusiasts from across the Lake Norman region for a morning of specialty vehicles, coffee, music, and shop tours at GMP Performance. Cottage Grove Bakery will be on-site serving fresh, small-batch baked goods prepared that morning.

Event Details:
📍 292 Rolling Hill Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117
🗓 Saturday, February 28, 2026
⏰ 8:00 AM – 11:30 AM

New Menu Launch: Savory Breakfast Rolls

This weekend marks the official launch of Cottage Grove Bakery's Savory Breakfast Rolls — soft, fluffy roll dough filled with a rich, cheesy savory blend. Baked fresh the morning of the event, the rolls are designed as a new breakfast option for early-rising car enthusiasts and families attending the show who want a savory breakfast.

In addition to the new savory rolls, guests can purchase:

  • Classic Cinnamon Rolls with Vanilla Buttercream
  • Triple Berry Rolls with Lemon Buttercream
  • Fresh Orange Scones with Orange Drizzle
  • Blueberry Coffee Cake Muffins with Almond Streusel
  • Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies

All items are baked fresh and available while supplies last.

March 2026 Pop-Up Schedule

Cottage Grove Bakery will also appear at the following events:

  • March 3 – Denver Hawthorne Apartments, Denver (8:00 AM – 12:00 PM)
  • March 7 – Glynwater Neighborhood, Mooresville (8:00 AM – 12:00 PM)
  • March 21 – Rumor Mill Market Spring Fling, Davidson (10:00 AM – 3:00 PM)
  • March 24 – Denver Hawthorne Apartments, Denver (8:00 AM – 12:00 PM)
  • March 28 – Night Pop-Up Market at Ghostface Brewing, Mooresville (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM, desserts only)

The bakery is also expanding corporate and office breakfast deliveries throughout Mooresville, Denver, Davidson, and the greater Lake Norman area .

Businesses interested in fresh breakfast catering are encouraged to contact Cottage Grove Bakery directly.

Cottage Grove Bakery is a locally owned artisan bakery based in Mooresville, North Carolina. Specializing in handcrafted rolls, pastries, cookies, and seasonal specialty items, the bakery focuses on small-batch production, fresh ingredients, and community-driven pop-up events throughout the Lake Norman region.

