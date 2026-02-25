Cottage Grove Bakery Launches Savory Breakfast Rolls at Cars & Coffee Mooresville

Cottage Grove Bakery will debut its new Savory Breakfast Rolls this Saturday at Cars & Coffee Mooresville, hosted at GMP Performance Lake Norman.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cars & Coffee Mooresville draws car enthusiasts from across the Lake Norman region for a morning of specialty vehicles, coffee, music, and shop tours at GMP Performance. Cottage Grove Bakery will be on-site serving fresh, small-batch baked goods prepared that morning.

Event Details:

📍 292 Rolling Hill Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117

🗓 Saturday, February 28, 2026

⏰ 8:00 AM – 11:30 AM

New Menu Launch: Savory Breakfast Rolls

This weekend marks the official launch of Cottage Grove Bakery's Savory Breakfast Rolls — soft, fluffy roll dough filled with a rich, cheesy savory blend. Baked fresh the morning of the event, the rolls are designed as a new breakfast option for early-rising car enthusiasts and families attending the show who want a savory breakfast.

In addition to the new savory rolls, guests can purchase:

Classic Cinnamon Rolls with Vanilla Buttercream

Triple Berry Rolls with Lemon Buttercream

Fresh Orange Scones with Orange Drizzle

Blueberry Coffee Cake Muffins with Almond Streusel

Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookies

All items are baked fresh and available while supplies last.

March 2026 Pop-Up Schedule

Cottage Grove Bakery will also appear at the following events:

March 3 – Denver Hawthorne Apartments, Denver (8:00 AM – 12:00 PM)

March 7 – Glynwater Neighborhood, Mooresville (8:00 AM – 12:00 PM)

March 21 – Rumor Mill Market Spring Fling, Davidson (10:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

March 24 – Denver Hawthorne Apartments, Denver (8:00 AM – 12:00 PM)

March 28 – Night Pop-Up Market at Ghostface Brewing, Mooresville (7:00 PM – 10:00 PM, desserts only)

The bakery is also expanding corporate and office breakfast deliveries throughout Mooresville, Denver, Davidson, and the greater Lake Norman area .

Businesses interested in fresh breakfast catering are encouraged to contact Cottage Grove Bakery directly.

**About **

Cottage Grove Bakery is a locally owned artisan bakery based in Mooresville, North Carolina. Specializing in handcrafted rolls, pastries, cookies, and seasonal specialty items, the bakery focuses on small-batch production, fresh ingredients, and community-driven pop-up events throughout the Lake Norman region.

SOURCE Cottage Grove Bakery