Counterfeiters Stole an Estimated $500K From One Brand -- Now This NASDAQ Apparel Stock Is Building the AI That Fights Back

Issued on behalf of Digital Brands Group, Inc.

A new partnership with a globally recognized outdoor performance brand pushes Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGI) deeper into one of the fastest-moving corners of AI — protecting brands from an estimated $467 billion global counterfeit problem.

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – Counterfeit goods are an estimated $467 billion global problem, based on the most recent OECD-EUIPO data, and the bulk of that trade has moved online. According to one recent industry report, 83% of online counterfeiting now takes place via social and e-commerce channels, up from 64% in 2015. For consumer brands, the question is no longer whether AI will be part of the defense — it's who builds it, who pays for it, and which public companies are quietly positioning themselves on the right side of the trade. One of the more interesting names to emerge in this race is a small-cap apparel platform that has been steadily transforming itself into something closer to an AI infrastructure play.

On May 28, 2026, Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) announced a new strategic AI and brand protection collaboration with a globally recognized outdoor performance apparel brand — a company the release describes as one of the leading premium outdoor brands worldwide, known for technical outerwear, an innovation-driven product ecosystem, and significant international retail presence. The initiative is being supported through DBG's existing relationship with SECUR3D Inc., a Vancouver-based AI brand protection company whose technology is expected to assist in identifying unauthorized digital assets, counterfeit-related listings, and broader online intellectual property concerns across digital marketplaces and emerging online channels.

It's the kind of announcement that on the surface sounds incremental. Under the surface, it fits a pattern.

In March 2026, Digital Brands Group released early data from its first major AI brand protection deployment — a partnership with retro backpack maker Herschel Supply Co., also powered by SECUR3D's AssetSafe platform. During the initial scan phase alone, the platform identified counterfeit activity tied to an estimated $500,000 in losses from unauthorized listings and brand misuse. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported that more than 26% of all counterfeit product seizures in 2023 involved apparel and accessories — making the apparel category one of the highest-value targets for the AI brand protection sector.

"This collaboration represents another important step in Digital Brands Group's broader technology strategy," said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group, in the announcement. "We believe AI-powered tools will become increasingly important as global brands continue navigating rapidly evolving digital commerce environments. Our goal is to continue building relationships and technology partnerships that create meaningful long-term value across the broader retail and consumer brand landscape."

The strategic shift is hard to miss. DBG started as a digitally native vertical apparel brand focused on owning the customer's "closet share" through data and personalization. Over the past two quarters, the Company has layered in partnerships across AI-powered influencer marketing (Aha, formerly HeadAI), brand protection (SECUR3D), and most recently applied AI research and development (Renov AI, announced just last week with support from the MITACS innovation ecosystem). The cumulative effect is a small-cap apparel ticker that increasingly looks like a hybrid: part consumer brand operator, part AI-enabled platform.

Digital Brands believes the growing intersection of AI, eCommerce, digital assets, and online marketplaces is creating significant new challenges for global consumer brands — particularly as counterfeit activity and unauthorized digital distribution continue expanding across online channels. The Company sees AI-powered infrastructure and monitoring technologies becoming increasingly important for global brands seeking to protect intellectual property, strengthen digital trust, and better manage large-scale online retail environments.

Founded in Vancouver, BC, SECUR3D is an AI-powered brand and intellectual property protection company that helps brands, creators, and platforms detect and protect digital assets across online marketplaces and digital ecosystems. Its proprietary technology suite — including AssetSafe, Sentry, and Sherlock AI — provides an end-to-end protection layer for detecting unauthorized IP use, monitoring infringement risk, supporting enforcement intelligence, and preserving brand integrity and consumer trust across fashion, entertainment, gaming, and digital commerce.

DBG is far from the only public company chasing the AI-meets-commerce thesis. A handful of NASDAQ-listed names have been moving in adjacent corners of the same opportunity, each with recent catalysts of their own.

Other AI Commerce and Digital Trust Companies in Motion

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) has been one of the most active names in the agentic commerce category. On May 12, 2026, the company announced a global strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services — the $30+ billion revenue global IT services and consulting leader — under which TCS will resell Rezolve's AI-powered commerce platform to enterprise clients worldwide. One week later, on May 19, 2026, Rezolve announced that peer-reviewed research accepted at the 34th ACM International Conference on User Modeling, Adaptation and Personalization (ACM UMAP 2026) validated its proprietary TraceWare technology as a verification layer for reliable agentic commerce, addressing what the Company describes as a 26% AI distortion problem facing global retail.

"This partnership marks a major commercial milestone for Rezolve and materially expands the Company's global route to market," Rezolve said of the TCS deal.

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is positioning itself in what it calls the "AI Labor System" category — an industrial-scale platform designed to manufacture, orchestrate, and deliver AI labor capacity for enterprise clients. On May 14, 2026, the company launched a next-generation AI-powered corporate website built around its flagship HyprX Expert Replication Engine, which is designed to digitize subject matter experts, operational processes, product knowledge, compliance workflows, and sales methodologies into interactive AI labor environments. On May 19, 2026, Helport AI followed up with the appointment of former U.S. Bank Executive Vice President Dr. Yu Pan as an independent director, and announced its intention to establish a board-level AI Governance Committee.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results in late May, posting higher sales and a reduced net loss alongside new fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $630 million to $650 million. The mobile growth platform also announced a series of fresh AI-focused collaborations — including partnerships with Google Cloud and Databricks — and a new European distribution agreement with Orange, all of which the Company is positioning as part of an AI-enhanced mobile growth platform strategy.

VeriSign (NASDAQ: VRSN) sits at the infrastructure layer of digital trust. In its first-quarter 2026 results, the company reported revenue of $428.9 million, net income of $214.5 million, and raised full-year guidance, while paying a $0.81 per-share cash dividend on May 27, 2026. Management has been increasingly vocal about positioning VeriSign's domain registry as a "digital trust anchor" against misinformation and deepfakes, and CEO Jim Bidzos has teased new high-assurance security services that the Company expects to detail in coming quarters.

An Apparel Stock With an AI Story Worth Watching

Most of the well-known names in AI brand protection — MarqVision, Red Points, BrandShield, Corsearch — are private. That makes the public-market opportunity narrow, and it makes the way a small-cap like Digital Brands Group is being repositioned worth paying attention to. The Company has effectively given investors a publicly traded vehicle that touches multiple layers of the AI-meets-commerce stack: brand protection through SECUR3D, applied AI engineering through Renov AI, AI-powered influencer marketing through Aha, and a direct-to-consumer apparel business that gives the technology a live operating environment.

The latest partnership with a globally recognized outdoor performance brand adds something else: a high-visibility validation customer in a category — premium technical outerwear — that has been a long-standing magnet for counterfeiters. If the early Herschel data is any indication of what AssetSafe can identify at scale, the new collaboration could become an important reference deployment as DBG continues to onboard additional brands into the AI brand protection ecosystem it is building.

The Company has signaled that it intends to continue exploring a broader suite of AI-powered technologies and strategic partnerships focused on supporting modern consumer brands across digital commerce, brand protection, operational intelligence, customer engagement, and emerging online ecosystems. For investors looking for ways to gain public-market exposure to the AI brand protection theme, that roadmap is one of the more unusual setups on NASDAQ.

CONTINUED READING: To learn more about Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI), visit https://ir.digitalbrandsgroup.co.

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Article Sources:

[1] Digital Brands Group, Inc. – "Digital Brands Group Advances Enterprise AI Strategy Through Collaboration with Globally Recognized Outdoor Apparel Brand," May 28, 2026.

[2] Digital Brands Group, Inc. – "Digital Brands Group Expands Suite of eCommerce Tools Through Partnerships With SECUR3D," November 14, 2025. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/11/14/3188348/0/en/Digital-Brands-Group-Expands-Suite-of-eCommerce-Tools-Through-Partnerships-With-SECUR3D.html

[3] Consumer Goods Technology – "Herschel Supply Co., Digital Brands Group Fight Counterfeiting With AI," March 27, 2026. https://consumergoods.com/herschel-supply-co-digital-brands-group-fight-counterfeiting-ai

[4] Anaqua – "Using AI to Protect Brands from Counterfeiting in E-Commerce," (citing 2025 OECD figure of $467 billion in global trade in fake goods). https://www.anaqua.com/resource/using-ai-to-protect-brands-from-counterfeiting-in-e-commerce/

[5] Rezolve Ai – "Rezolve Ai partners with $30bn+ revenue global technology leader Tata Consultancy Services," May 12, 2026. https://finance.yahoo.com/sectors/technology/articles/rezolve-ai-partners-30bn-revenue-120000983.html

[6] Rezolve Ai – "Rezolve Ai Solves the 26% AI Distortion Crisis Stalling Global Retail," May 19, 2026. https://rezolve.com/press-releases/rezolve-ai-solves-the-26-ai-distortion-crisis-stalling-global-retail-peer-reviewed-research-validates-near-perfect-accuracy/

[7] Helport AI Limited – "Helport AI Launches New 'AI Labor' Corporate Website," May 14, 2026. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/14/3294946/0/en/Helport-AI-Launches-New-AI-Labor-Corporate-Website.html

[8] Helport AI Limited – "Helport AI Announces Strategic Board Appointment of Former U.S. Bank Executive Dr. Yu Pan," May 19, 2026. https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/news/6365756

[9] Yahoo Finance / Simply Wall St – "Digital Turbine (APPS) Is Up 15.3% After New AI Deals And 2027 Revenue Outlook," May 26, 2026. https://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/digital-turbine-apps-15-3-090622106.html

[10] Simply Wall St – "The Bull Case For VeriSign (VRSN) Could Change Following Strong Q1, Higher Guidance And Dividend News," April 2026. https://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/bull-case-verisign-vrsn-could-030713963.html

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