Country Singer-Songwriter Dianña Releases "You Don't Know Me"

Dianña's lyrics update the saga of a cheating husband's lover who called out her competition - only to discover she was actually his wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In "You Don't Know Me" Dianña puts another one of her extraordinary yet all to common life experiences into song. You are not alone if you were ever on either side of this awkward exchange. It has already been picked up by over twenty radio stations in its first week or release. It will be released to SpotifyApple Music and all other major streaming services on October 16th reported Billeegee Productions. 

When asked what inspired this song Dianña replied, "I wrote this song because when I was married, I received a message from a woman telling me my man was now her boyfriend. I let her know we were married and that she was just the side piece." 

Dianña recently completed a radio and performance tour for her most recent song "Girl with No Last Name," with over a dozen stops in half a dozen Midwest and Southern states.  It is still climbing the charts having moved from #99 to #79 on the Country Music Row chart in the last week.

Dianña will also be re-releasing her holiday song "Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe," which rose to #14 on the Adult Contemporary Holiday Chart in its maiden release last year.  It followed her song "Hands" which spent seven weeks on the Adult Contemporary charts inside the top 20, where she was also the #1 independent artist for five of those weeks.

"You Don't Know Me" was written by Dianña and recorded in Nashville by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak).

Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry

