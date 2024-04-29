"Miss You So Mad" Released by Multi-Genre Singer-Songwriter Dionya Marie

Dionya's songs have found a broad audience with songs charting on Country, POP, and Adult Contemporary charts.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Miss You So Mad" reflects Dionya's feelings about being told 'to get over it' after she had suffered a painful breakup. It will be released to Country and Adult Contemporary Radio, and Spotify, Apple Music and all other major streaming services on April 29th reported Billeegee Productions.

Dionya talked about the process of writing the song, "I was writing 'I miss you so bad' and wrote 'mad' by accident. I realized I was mad too! And despite all the people telling me to move on, well, I just wasn't ready. We all heal on our own time."

Dionya's first Adult Contemporary release since her crossover hit "Hands"

Dionya's previous release to both Country and Adult Contemporary radio, "Hands", spent seven weeks on the Adult Contemporary charts inside the top 20, where she was also the #1 independent artist for five of those weeks. Her 2021 release "Calm Down Karen- Can I Speak to a Manager remix", reached #48 on the BDS/Billboard Top 40 POP Indicator chart.

"Miss You So Mad" was written by Dionya Marie and recorded in Nashville with producer/guitarist Johnny Garcia (Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood).

Last year Dionya completed a radio and performance tour for her song "Girl with No Last Name", with over a dozen stops in half a dozen Midwest and Southern states.

