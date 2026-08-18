Cove Capital Investments Adds Another Asset to Its Growing Portfolio of Debt-Free Delaware Statutory Trust Offerings After Acquiring 29,000-Square-Foot Retail Property to Form Its Shreveport Opportunity 120 DST

Located in the highly sought-after Bayou Walk Shopping Center, this Shreveport, LA acquisition benefits from a roster of national tenants backed by corporate-guaranteed leases. In addition, the property was acquired debt-free, at a price well below replacement costs, and with under market rents presenting the potential for a mark to market strategy upon lease rollover.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC, a national sponsor of debt-free 1031 exchange Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investments, announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of a 29,000-square-foot retail asset located in Shreveport, Louisiana. The latest offering is structured under Regulation D, Rule 506(c) that seeks to raise $7,068,288 in equity from accredited investors.

Cove Capital Investments, LLC, a national sponsor of debt-free 1031 exchange Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investments, announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of a 29,000-square-foot retail asset located in Shreveport, LA. The latest offering is structured under Regulation D, Rule 506(c) that seeks to raise $7,068,288 in equity from accredited investors.

According to Dwight Kay, Managing Member and Founding Partner of Cove Capital, the property is fully occupied by two nationally recognized retail brands with established operating histories and broad consumer recognition.

Cove Capital Investments acquired the property at approximately 30% below current replacement cost, and in-place rental rates are approximately 29% below the submarket average, providing the potential opportunity to capture future rental growth over the course of ownership. Combined with the submarket's low retail vacancy and Bayou Walk's role as one of the region's highest-trafficked shopping destinations, the asset offers investors exposure to stable, nationally backed tenancy within a well-established and institutionally relevant retail location. * Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

According to Dwight Kay, Managing Member and Founding Partner of Cove Capital Investments, the property's two nationally recognized retail tenants have maintained a long-term presence at the location along with both recently exercising lease renewal options that reinforce their continued commitment to the location. * Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Both tenants serve as anchors within Shreveport's Bayou Walk Shopping Center, providing the property with potentially durable occupancy and consistent customer traffic to the surrounding retail corridor.

"We're always looking for opportunities to acquire well-located real estate with the potential for durable cash flow and the potential for long-term growth. We believe the property's strong tenancy, embedded upside rental potential, and location within one of Shreveport's primary shopping corridors create a compelling investment opportunity for our family of 1031 DST investors," said Kay.

In addition, Kay explained that like many of Cove Capital's offerings, the firm's principals are investing their own dollars into the property alongside their investors.

The Shreveport–Bossier region is experiencing significant investment across technology, advanced manufacturing, and entertainment, including Amazon's planned $12 billion data center campuses, SLB's $30 million manufacturing expansion, Ascentek's $50 million production and distribution facility, and G-Unit Film & Television Louisiana's planned $124 million entertainment redevelopment. Together, these projects are expected to support more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to the region's long-term economic growth.

The property is located within an established retail corridor serving more than 60,000 residents within three miles, with average household incomes exceeding $84,500. Combined with limited retail vacancy and a concentration of national retailers, the area continues to demonstrate potentially stable consumer demand.

"Cove's investment thesis emphasizes potentially acquiring real estate at an attractive basis in order to potentially create long-term value for our investors. We believe this investment reflects that philosophy and was acquired on an all-cash basis as a purposeful strategy to help mitigate risk associated with debt for our investors," said Lapin.

Cove Capital's business plan includes targeted property improvements and proactive asset management designed to maintain the property's competitive position while potentially supporting long-term tenant retention and future lease renewals.

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor company that operates a portfolio of over 3.7 million square feet of real estate nationwide. Over 2,600 investors have trusted Cove Capital with their 1031 exchange and investment dollars, many of them being repeat investors in multiple DST offerings over the years.

To sign up for a list of the current Cove Capital offerings available for 1031 exchange and direct investments please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com.

For further information, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or contact Cove Capital at (877) 899-1315 and via email at [email protected].

*Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

*Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

* Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

*This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. This material contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Cove Capital Investments, LLC does not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial properties, short term leases, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.*

SOURCE Cove Capital Investments