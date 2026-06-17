Cove Capital Investments Announces Portfolio Milestone Statistics and Industry-Leading Performance for 1031 Exchange Investors

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, a national real estate investment and Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) sponsor firm, today announced updated portfolio-level statistics highlighting the firm's continued growth, investor participation, and long-term performance track record.

* Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Since inception, Cove Capital Investments has sponsored more than $1.08 billion in DST 1031 exchange and real estate offerings and has built a diversified national portfolio spanning multiple property sectors and geographic markets.

Portfolio Highlights (As of June, 2026)

Cove Sponsored Transactions: $1,083,087,573





$1,083,087,573 Total Square Feet of Real Estate Under Management: 4,034,040





4,034,040 Capital Returned to Investors Since Inception: $193 Million *





$193 Million * Current Average Annual DST Investor Distribution Rate Across All Active DST Offerings: 5.10% *





5.10% * Total Properties in Cove Portfolio: 132





132 Total Investors: 2,700





2,700 States with Cove-Owned Properties: 36

In addition to these portfolio milestones, Cove Capital Investments announced that the average annualized return across all full-cycle Cove DST transactions completed to date is 11.01%. *

The firm noted that these returns were achieved without the use of debt or leverage, a distinction that sets Cove apart from many other firms within the DST industry. *

"Cove Capital Investments is proud to have delivered these full cycle returns to our 1031 exchange DST investors," said Dwight Kay, Founder and Managing Member of Cove Capital Investments. "What makes these results particularly meaningful is that they were generated without the use of debt or leverage. These are debt-free DST full cycle returns delivered to our investors. Many DST sponsors have utilized leverage within their programs and, in numerous cases, have delivered lower returns despite taking on the additional risks associated with debt. We believe our performance demonstrates the value of disciplined acquisition strategies, prudent underwriting, and strong asset management." *

"We are proud of these results we have delivered to our investors over the years. We are investing alongside our investors in these offerings, and I believe it shows in our performance." *

Cove Capital Investments also highlighted another important distinction in its operating history. To date, the company has never walked away from investor equity or sold a property at a loss. *

Cove believes its commitment to stringent acquisition criteria, prudent management, and an investor first mentality as well as their debt free strategy has helped the firm avoid those outcomes while continuing to work hard for their investors. *

"These results are the exact reason that over 2,700 investors nationwide have chosen Cove Capital Investments as their DST sponsor of choice," said Chay Lapin, Founder and Managing Member of Cove Capital Investments. "We are thankful to each one of these investors that have chosen and trusted us to steward their 1031 exchange capital, and we look forward to serving many more Delaware Statutory Trust investors over the years to come."

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor company that operates a portfolio of over 4 million square feet of real estate across 132 properties nationwide. Over 2,700 investors have trusted Cove Capital with their 1031 exchange and investment dollars, many of them being repeat investors in multiple DST offerings over the years. Our offerings are attractive to those investors seeking to lower risk potential as the majority of Cove Capital's DST offerings are debt free (no mortgage – no lender foreclosure risk). To sign up for a list of the current Cove Capital offerings available for 1031 exchange and direct investments, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com.

For further information, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or contact Cove Capital at (877) 899-1315 and via email at [email protected].

* Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

* Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

* Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

* The individual full cycle DST offering average annualized return consists of total distributions and net proceeds upon sale, less the total original invested equity, over the life of the investment. The average annualized return on all full cycle DSTs is the total simple average of the individual full cycle DST offerings.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. This material contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Cove Capital Investments, LLC does not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial properties, short term leases, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE Cove Capital Investments