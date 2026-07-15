Driving Net Operating Income (NOI) One of the Most Powerful Ways to Potentially Create Value in Real Estate

By Dwight Kay and the Cove Capital Investments, LLC Team

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Article Summary

One of the most powerful ways to create value in commercial real estate is by increasing a property's Net Operating Income (NOI). The math is simple: Property Value = Annual NOI ÷ Capitalization Rate. Every additional dollar of NOI can potentially generate many dollars of property value—at a 7.5% cap rate, an extra $1,000 in annual NOI could increase value by approximately $13,333.

One of the most powerful ways to create value in commercial real estate is by increasing a property's Net Operating Income (NOI). The math is simple: Property Value = Annual NOI ÷ Capitalization Rate. Every additional dollar of NOI can potentially generate many dollars of property value—at a 7.5% cap rate, an extra $1,000 in annual NOI could increase value by approximately $13,333.

Cove Capital actively seeks industrial properties with below-market rents and opportunities to convert gross leases to NNN structures. Through proactive asset management, the firm negotiates lease renewals that increase rental income and shift operating expenses to tenants. Four recent lease transactions generated a combined annual NOI increase of $73,759, which could translate to nearly $1 million in potential property value at a 7.5% cap rate. For DST 1031 exchange investors, this disciplined focus on NOI growth represents a powerful strategy for enhancing both current cash flow and long-term investment value—one reason why over 2,600 investors have chosen Cove Capital.

One of the most fundamental principles of commercial real estate investing is that increasing a property's Net Operating Income (NOI) has the potential to significantly increase the value of the real estate. The math behind it is surprisingly simple.

Commercial real estate is often valued using the income capitalization approach:

Property Value = Annual Net Operating Income (NOI) ÷ Market Capitalization (Cap) Rate

This means that every additional dollar of annual NOI can potentially create many dollars of additional property value.

For example, if a property is valued at a 7.5% capitalization rate, an additional $1,000 of annual NOI could potentially increase the property's value by approximately:

$1,000 ÷ 7.5% = $13,333

That's why commercial real estate owners and professional asset managers spend so much time focusing on increasing NOI. While market conditions and cap rates fluctuate over time, growing a property's income remains one of the most effective ways to potentially enhance long-term value.

How Do Owners Increase NOI?

Commercial real estate owners have numerous ways to potentially increase Net Operating Income, including:

Increasing below-market rents upon lease renewal.

Converting gross leases to NNN (triple-net) leases where tenants reimburse operating expenses.

Reducing unnecessary operating expenses.

Improving occupancy.

Repositioning underperforming space.

Small-bay industrial properties often present compelling opportunities because many tenants have occupied their spaces for years at rental rates below current market levels. As leases expire, owners may have the potential opportunity to bring rents closer to market while also converting gross leases to NNN structures, allowing tenants to pay many of the property's operating expenses.

The result can be a meaningful increase in annual NOI potential—which, in turn, may increase the value of the property.

Cove Capital's Focus on Creating Value

Cove Capital actively seeks opportunities to acquire properties where there is potential to increase NOI through proactive asset management. Rather than simply collecting rent, the firm's asset management team works to identify opportunities to negotiate lease renewals, bring rents closer to prevailing market levels, convert gross leases to NNN leases where appropriate, and extend lease terms with tenants.

The following examples illustrate how these efforts can create meaningful increases in annual net operating income. *

* Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Example 1: Cove Ponder Small Bay Industrial 101 DST

Metal Fabrication Tenant

Space: 5,950 SF

Previous Lease Expiration: July 31, 2026

New Lease Expiration: July 31, 2029

Lease Term: 36 Months

Previous Base Rent

$2,290.75 per month (Gross)

New Lease

Base Rent: $4,958.33 per month

NNN Reimbursements: $1,125.00 per month

Effective Gross Rent: $6,083.33 per month

Results

Effective rent increased approximately 165.6%

Annual NOI increased approximately $45,511

This lease renewal demonstrates the powerful impact of both increasing below-market rents and converting a gross lease to an NNN lease, allowing the property to recover operating expenses directly from the tenant.

Example 2: Cove Fort Worth Small Bay Industrial 96 DST

Heating & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Contractor

Space: 1,500 SF

Previous Lease Expiration: June 30, 2026

New Lease Expiration: June 30, 2028

Lease Term: 24 Months

Previous Rent

$1,205.10 per month (NNN)

New Rent

$1,375.00 per month (NNN)

Results

Rent increased approximately 14.1%

Annual NOI increased approximately $2,039

Even relatively modest rent increases can meaningfully improve annual property income and contribute to long-term value creation.

Example 3: Cove Ponder Small Bay Industrial 101 DST

Design & Manufacturing Tenant

Space: 4,500 SF

Previous Lease Expiration: July 31, 2026

New Lease Expiration: July 31, 2029

Lease Term: 36 Months

Previous Rent

$4,000.00 per month (Gross)

New Lease

Base Rent: $4,687.50 per month

NNN Reimbursements: $1,125.00 per month

Effective Gross Rent: $5,812.50 per month

Results

Effective rent increased approximately 45.3%

Annual NOI increased approximately $21,750

This example again illustrates how increasing rents while transitioning tenants to NNN leases can significantly improve property cash flow and operating performance.

Example 4: Pearland Business Park 76 DST

Coffee Shop Tenant

Space: 832 SF

Rent Commencement: July 1, 2026

Lease Expiration: June 30, 2029

Previous Rent

$1,015.07 per month

$14.64 per square foot

NNN

New Rent

$1,386.67 per month

$20.00 per square foot

NNN

Results

Rent increased approximately 36.6%

Annual NOI increased approximately $4,459

This lease renewal demonstrates how even smaller tenant spaces can generate meaningful NOI growth when rents are brought closer to prevailing market rates. Across a multi-tenant industrial property, multiple lease renewals like this can potentially compound over time, contributing to significant increases in both annual income and potential property value.

The Combined Impact: A Hypothetical Example*

* Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Across these four lease transactions conducted by the Cove Capital master tenant at teach property, the combined annual increase in Net Operating Income totals approximately:

Total Annual NOI Increase: $73,759

If the marketplace values this additional income at a 7.5% capitalization rate, the potential incremental property value created would be approximately:

$73,759 ÷ 7.5% = $983,453

In other words, these four lease transactions alone have the potential to create nearly $1 million in additional property value, assuming comparable market cap rates. This example highlights why experienced commercial real estate operators devote so much attention to proactive asset management rather than simply collecting rent.

Why It Matters for DST 1031 Exchange Investors

Cove Capital is highly focused on identifying industrial properties that offer opportunities to possibly create value through proactive asset management. The firm seeks assets with below-market in-place rents, opportunities to convert gross leases to NNN leases where appropriate, and tenants who may benefit from long-term lease extensions.

Why? Because every additional dollar of annual NOI has the potential to increase the value of the real estate owned by investors.

Each successful lease negotiation may not only improve current property cash flow but can also enhance the long-term value of the investment. While future property values are never guaranteed and ultimately depend on market conditions and capitalization rates, disciplined asset management focused on growing NOI remains one of the most powerful tools available to commercial real estate owners and in this case, Cove Capital as the DST sponsor company.

As these examples demonstrate, every lease renewal represents an opportunity. Every rent increase, every conversion from gross to NNN, and every dollar of additional annual NOI has the potential to create meaningful long-term value for investors. By consistently seeking opportunities to improve property income one tenant at a time, Cove Capital strives to potentially enhance both current cash flow and the long-term value of the real estate it manages on behalf of its Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 exchange investors. This is one of the reasons why Cove Capital has become the DST sponsor of choice by over 2,600 investors nationwide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is Net Operating Income (NOI) and why does it matter?

A: Net Operating Income (NOI) is a property's annual income after deducting operating expenses, but before debt service and taxes. It matters because commercial real estate is typically valued using the income capitalization approach: Property Value = NOI ÷ Cap Rate. This means that increasing NOI directly increases property value. For example, at a 7.5% cap rate, every $1 of additional NOI can create approximately $13.33 of additional property value.

Q2: How do lease renewals increase NOI?

A: Lease renewals increase NOI in two primary ways. First, by raising below-market rents to current market levels. Second, by converting gross leases to NNN (triple-net) leases, where tenants reimburse the property owner for operating expenses like property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. As demonstrated in the article, converting a gross lease to NNN while increasing rent produced a 165.6% effective rent increase on one property.

Q3: What makes small-bay industrial properties attractive for NOI growth?

A: Small-bay industrial properties often have tenants who have occupied their spaces for years at rental rates well below current market levels. As leases expire, owners have the opportunity to bring rents closer to market while also transitioning tenants to NNN lease structures. These properties typically have multiple tenants, creating numerous opportunities for incremental NOI growth across the portfolio.

Q4: How does increasing NOI benefit DST 1031 exchange investors?

A: DST investors benefit from NOI growth in two ways. First, higher NOI can support increased monthly cash flow distributions during the hold period. Second, when the DST property is eventually sold, a higher NOI can potentially support a higher sale price—assuming market cap rates remain comparable. This disciplined asset management approach aims to enhance both current income and long-term investment value.

Q5: How does Cove Capital's approach differ from passive real estate ownership?

A: Rather than simply collecting rent and waiting for leases to expire, Cove Capital actively engages tenants well before lease expirations to negotiate renewals, increase rental rates, and convert gross leases to NNN structures where appropriate. This proactive, hands-on asset management philosophy seeks to identify and capture value-creation opportunities that passive ownership would miss—potentially enhancing both cash flow and property value over time.

DST 1031 properties are only available to accredited investors (generally described as having a net worth of over $1 million exclusive of primary residence, and/or possessing an annual income of over $200,000, or $300,000 with a spouse and expects the same or greater for the current year) and accredited entities (generally described as an entity owned entirely by accredited investors and/or owning investments in excess of $5 million). Please check with a qualified CPA and attorney to determine if you are accredited and before considering an investment.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

*Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Diversification does not guarantee returns and does not protect against loss. There can be no assurance that any DST properties and offerings will be available for purchase. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE Cove Capital Investments