Cove Capital Investments Completes Acquisition of a 64,607-Square-Foot Corporate Headquarters Building in Southfield, Michigan to Finalize the Formation of Its Southfield Corporate 118 DST

The recent acquisition highlights a fully leased corporate headquarters asset to Cove Capital's growing portfolio of debt-free Delaware Statutory Trust offerings.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC, a national real estate investment sponsor firm that specializes in debt-free 1031 exchange Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investments, announced it has completed its acquisition of a Class A corporate headquarters for form the firm's Southfield Corporate 118 DST, a Regulation D, Rule 506 (c) offering with an equity target of $11,039,877. The Southfield Corporate 118 DST is located in Southfield, Michigan, one of the Midwest's premier corporate business centers.

Cove Capital Investments, LLC, a national real estate investment sponsor firm that specializes in debt-free 1031 exchange Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investments, announced it has completed its acquisition of a Class A corporate headquarters to launch its Southfield Corporate 118 DST in Southfield, MI with an equity target of $11,039,877.

Southfield contains more than 27 million square feet of office space and has long been home to more than 10,000 businesses and over 100 Fortune 500 companies. The property's location provides immediate access to Interstate 696 and the region's major freeway network, offering excellent regional connectivity

According to Dwight Kay, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital Investments, the three-story Class A corporate headquarters facility is fully leased and serves as the North American corporate headquarters for a global industrial company with annual revenues exceeding $10 billion and operations spanning more than 40 countries.

Cove Capital Investments acquired the asset in an all-cash, debt-free transaction from a distressed seller, allowing the firm to move quickly and provide certainty of closing without reliance on outside financing. "By purchasing the property directly on Cove's balance sheet prior to launching the DST offering, we were able to differentiate ourselves from other buyers and capitalize on the sellers need to exit the asset quickly. In addition, Cove Capital acquired the property at a price that was below current replacement costs, creating the potential for meaningful value and income potential for investors," explained Kay.

Chay Lapin, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital explained this recent transaction perfectly illustrates Cove Capital's debt-free investment thesis.

"This recent acquisition reflects Cove Capital's disciplined value-oriented investment philosophy. While many institutional investors continue aggressively pursuing overpriced assets in today's market, Cove identified a fundamentally strong corporate headquarters asset that was temporarily mispriced due to the seller's distress. The transaction exemplifies Cove's ability to uncover inefficiencies in the market, execute quickly, and deliver investments designed to potentially enhance investor returns through strategic acquisitions rather than speculative appreciation assumptions," said Lapin.

Cove Capital value-add strategy includes maintaining a high-quality workplace for the tenant while making thoughtful capital improvements that support the property's long-term competitiveness and value. As part of its ownership strategy, Cove Capital plans to invest in targeted capital improvements, including roof replacement, HVAC modernization, elevator upgrades, and parking lot improvements These enhancements are intended to extend the useful life of the building's major systems, improve the tenant experience, and reinforce the property's long-term competitiveness.

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor company that operates a portfolio of over 3.7 million square feet of real estate nationwide. Over 2,600 investors have trusted Cove Capital with their 1031 exchange and investment dollars, many of them being repeat investors in multiple DST offerings over the years.

To sign up for a list of the current Cove Capital offerings available for 1031 exchange and direct investments please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com.

For further information, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or contact Cove Capital at (877) 899-1315 and via email at [email protected].

*Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

*Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

* Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

*This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. This material contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Cove Capital Investments, LLC does not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial properties, short term leases, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.*

SOURCE Cove Capital Investments