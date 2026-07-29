Four-Building Industrial Park in High-Growth North Fort Worth successfully sells out after raising $9,267,538 from accredited 1031 investors.

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC, a leading Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) sponsor specializing in debt-free investment opportunities for accredited 1031 exchange and direct cash investors, is pleased to announce its Cove Fort Worth Small Bay Industrial 96 DST, a Regulation D, Rule 506(c) offering, is fully subscribed following successfully raising $9,267,538 in equity from investors.

Cove Capital Investments Fully Subscribes Its Debt-Free Fort Worth Small Bay Industrial 96 Delaware Statutory Trust Offering after raising $9,267,538 in equity from investors.

According to Dwight Kay, Managing Member and Founding Partner of Cove Capital Investments, the offering reflects the firm's continued emphasis on acquiring industrial real estate with strong market fundamentals while maintaining its debt-free investment philosophy.

"We appreciate the continued confidence our investors and selling group partners—including Broker-Dealers, Registered Representatives, and RIAs—have placed in Cove Capital," said Kay. "The Fort Worth Small Bay Industrial 96 DST represents another opportunity to provide investors with a thoughtfully structured, debt-free industrial DST investment in a market benefiting from exceptional population growth, business expansion, and long-term demand for flexible industrial space. Our commitment remains focused on identifying quality real estate that offers both current income potential and opportunities to create additional value over time."

Prime North Fort Worth Industrial Location

The Cove Fort Worth Small Bay Industrial 96 DST consists of a 53,300-square-foot, four-building flex industrial park located in Fort Worth, Texas. Situated in the highly desirable North Fort Worth submarket, the property provides excellent accessibility to Highway 287, Highway 114, and Interstate 35, offering convenient transportation connections throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The property is leased to a diverse mix of industrial tenants and was acquired with a business plan focused on potentially increasing long-term value through strategic lease renewals, extending tenant occupancy, and capturing future rental rate growth as leases mature. In addition, the site offers the potential for industrial outdoor storage (IOS) providing additional flexibility for future value creation.

"Small bay industrial properties continue to experience strong tenant demand due to their versatility and ability to serve a wide variety of local and regional businesses," Kay added. "We believe this property is well positioned to benefit from the continued expansion of the North Fort Worth industrial market while offering investors the potential for long-term growth through proactive asset management."

Sponsor Co-Investment and Debt-Free Structure

Chay Lapin, Managing Member and Founding Partner of Cove Capital Investments, noted that, consistent with many of Cove Capital's offerings, the firm's principals have invested alongside investors in the property.

"By investing our own capital into the offering, we demonstrate our confidence in both the property and the investment strategy while reinforcing our commitment to the potential for long-term value creation."

"Our debt-free philosophy continues to distinguish Cove Capital within the Delaware Statutory Trust industry. Eliminating long-term mortgage financing removes refinancing risk, lender foreclosure risk, and interest-rate sensitivity, allowing investors the peace of mind that not having debt brings to the table."

Fully Optional 721 Exchange Exit Strategy

A key feature of this offering is the potential for a fully optional 721 Exchange exit strategy," said Kay. "If a future UPREIT opportunity is presented, investors will have the ability to perform their own due diligence on the destination REIT, including reviewing debt levels, dividend coverage, floating-rate debt exposure, Tax Protection Agreements, and other important factors before determining whether participation aligns with their individual investment objectives. Participation in any future 721 Exchange would remain entirely optional, this is entirely contrary to most of the UPREIT programs in the DST market."

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor company that operates a national portfolio consisting of more than 4.2 million square feet of commercial real estate across approximately 137 properties. More than 2,700 investors nationwide have trusted Cove Capital with their 1031 exchange and investment capital, with many choosing to invest in multiple Cove offerings over the years.

To receive information regarding current Cove Capital offerings available for 1031 exchange and direct cash investments, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com.

For additional information, please contact Cove Capital Investments at (877) 899-1315 or [email protected].

Disclosures:

*Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.*

SOURCE Cove Capital Investments