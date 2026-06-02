Cove Deepens AI Capabilities With Expanded Offerings for Portfolio-Level Commercial Real Estate Operations

New tools across compliance, work order management and tenant communications extend Cove's intelligence layer to operate at portfolio scale

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove, the operating system for commercial real estate, today announced the expansion of CoveAI, the unified intelligence layer that runs through its platform, alongside new portfolio-level capabilities for Certificate of Insurance (COI) review, work order intelligence, and tenant communications. CoveAI was first introduced earlier this year to a focused group of strategic clients, and is now expanding to every client on the platform with an enhanced set of tools.

CoveAI launched in early 2026 with a select group of owners and operators across office, life sciences, retail, and industrial portfolios. After several months of running the suite at scale and refining it against real client workflows, Cove is now bringing CoveAI to every client on the platform and adding new capabilities that deepen its intelligence layer. As more buildings, more teams, and more workflows run on CoveAI, every client benefits from a sharper, more capable system underneath them.

"Property teams are stretched thin. They're juggling emails, work orders, and compliance tasks all while trying to keep tenants happy and engaged," said Adam Segal, Co-Founder and CEO of Cove. "We launched CoveAI earlier this year with a small group of clients because we wanted to validate the impact before scaling it. The results have been clear. Today we're making CoveAI available across the platform, with new capabilities purpose-built for portfolio-scale operations. The goal is a platform that amplifies great operators across every asset they touch."

CoveAI was built in close collaboration with Cove's clients, including some of the largest commercial owners and operators in North America. Cove powers iconic properties such as Willis Tower in Chicago, 75 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, and the U.S. Bank Tower in Los Angeles. Clients include Blackstone, Longfellow, Nuveen, and RXR. The platform is deployed across more than 2,000 commercial properties totaling more than 600 million square feet nationwide.

This release adds three new portfolio-level capabilities to CoveAI:

COI Extraction & Review: CoveAI automatically extracts key insurance information from uploaded COIs, converting unstructured PDF and image documents into structured, reviewable data including coverage types, limits, effective dates, expiration dates, and additional insured status. The tool proactively flags coverage gaps and compliance issues, delivering actionable insights while keeping users in full control of review and approval. What once required hours of manual data entry now takes seconds.

CoveAI automatically extracts key insurance information from uploaded COIs, converting unstructured PDF and image documents into structured, reviewable data including coverage types, limits, effective dates, expiration dates, and additional insured status. The tool proactively flags coverage gaps and compliance issues, delivering actionable insights while keeping users in full control of review and approval. What once required hours of manual data entry now takes seconds. Work Order Intelligence: CoveAI distills complex work order histories into concise summaries that capture the original issue, key actions taken, and current resolution status. Across long comment threads and multiple technicians, the tool gives teams instant clarity without altering underlying workflows. As work order data accumulates across a portfolio, this intelligence becomes the foundation for buildings that learn from their own operational history.

CoveAI distills complex work order histories into concise summaries that capture the original issue, key actions taken, and current resolution status. Across long comment threads and multiple technicians, the tool gives teams instant clarity without altering underlying workflows. As work order data accumulates across a portfolio, this intelligence becomes the foundation for buildings that learn from their own operational history. Tenant Communications: CoveAI drafts and adapts building-wide and tenant-specific messages for email, push notifications, and in-building displays. From scheduled maintenance alerts to amenity promotions and urgent updates, teams generate clear, on-brand communications in seconds. Timely, consistent communication is how buildings build trust with the people inside them.

This expansion is the next chapter in Cove's AI roadmap. Each phase deepens the platform's intelligence across the full operational lifecycle of a building and the portfolio it belongs to, advancing Cove's trajectory toward a platform that anticipates what buildings, and the people inside them, need next.

In 2025, Cove secured $72 million in growth funding from Lead Edge Capital, following investments led by Nuveen Real Estate in 2024 and Blackstone Innovations Investments in 2022.

About Cove

Cove, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is the operating system for commercial real estate. By replacing fragmented point solutions, spreadsheets, and siloed software with one unified platform purpose-built for modern portfolios, Cove empowers owners, operators, maintenance teams, and engineers to do more with less.

From maintenance and inspections to tenant communications and amenity reservations, Cove consolidates essential workflows into one platform that learns, adapts, and scales with every asset. Trusted by Blackstone, Cushman & Wakefield, Nuveen, and RXR, Cove powers some of the most iconic properties in the U.S., including Willis Tower in Chicago and 75 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

Built for buildings. Designed for what's next. Learn more at https://cove.is.

SOURCE Cove