cove Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026

cove joins the ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and more as one of the world's most innovative companies

ATLANTA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cove, an AI-native architecture firm, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026, earning the No. 6 spot in the Architecture category. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through innovation. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.

"The built environment is overdue for a fundamental change in how it's designed and in the intelligence behind those decisions," said Sandeep Ahuja, Co-founder and CEO of cove. "This recognition reflects the work of a team that has built something genuinely new: a firm where AI shapes how we practice architecture, not an afterthought layered on top. We're proving that architecture can move faster and deliver better outcomes by handling complexity through intelligence, so architects can focus on creativity, judgment, and craft."

Vitras.ai, cove's proprietary AI intelligence system, connects feasibility analysis, zoning, code compliance, massing, and project economics from the earliest stages of a project. The results are measurable: design timelines cut by 60%, early-stage cost estimates reaching 95% accuracy, and iteration costs reduced by 40%. By modeling financial outcomes and site potential in parallel with design, cove helps developers identify the highest and best use of a site—before significant time or capital is committed.

The firm works across multifamily, hospitality, data centers, adaptive reuse, and mixed-use development—exactly the types of complex, high-stakes projects where early clarity matters most. In a market where the margin for error is thin, embedding intelligence into architecture from day one changes not only what gets built, but what gets built successfully.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can be found at fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/list. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

ABOUT COVE

cove is a full-service AI-powered architecture firm built for what's next. The firm partners with real estate leaders, combining deep architectural expertise with artificial intelligence to enable smarter decisions, reduce risk, and create long-term value. cove's architects leverage the firm's proprietary intelligence platform, Vitras.ai, to solve complex design challenges from early feasibility through final documentation, accelerating timelines, reducing rework, and improving decision-making across teams. With hundreds of completed projects totaling more than half a billion square feet analyzed, cove brings proven performance to every engagement. Learn more at cove.inc.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

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SOURCE cove