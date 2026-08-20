Cox Automotive Celebrates Technical Excellence at 2026 Top Tech Finals

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive recently concluded its 2026 Top Tech Finals in Nashville, Tenn., bringing together top technicians from Cox Fleet and Manheim for the company's annual skills competition recognizing technical excellence across the organization.

2026 Cox Automotive Top Tech Champions and Runners-Up, photo courtesy of Cox Automotive

This year's competition began with nearly 900 technicians participating in the initial qualifier exam. Over the following months, competitors advanced through five regional competitions held across the country, competing in Light/Medium-Duty, Heavy-Duty and Trailer categories. The top performers from each region ultimately earned a place among the 30 finalists who advanced to Nashville.

At the finals, competitors were challenged across 30 written and hands-on stations designed to test the depth of knowledge, technical expertise and critical thinking required in today's technician profession. Competitors were evaluated across a wide range of disciplines, including diagnostics, electrical systems, safety, service information, braking systems, customer service and emerging vehicle technologies.

"The level of talent on display at this year's Top Tech Finals was remarkable," said Patrick Brennan, Cox Fleet's senior vice president. "Across every challenge, competitors demonstrated the skill, professionalism and commitment to excellence that help our customers keep their fleets moving every day. I'm incredibly proud of this year's competitors and the passion they bring to their craft."

Overall Winners

Light/Medium Duty

Winner: AJ Snyder, Manheim

Runner-Up: Tyler Wright, Manheim

Heavy Duty

Winner: Jonathan Kelly, Cox Fleet

Runner-Up: Jeff Nichols, Cox Fleet

Trailer

Winner: Dillon Grimes, Cox Fleet

Runner-Up: Bud Haney, Cox Fleet

Winners will have the opportunity to compete against other industry technicians at the nationwide American Trucking Association's TMC SuperTech competition in Pittsburgh this September.

"The talent showcased at Top Tech reflects the expertise that powers Manheim's vehicle services business every day," said Alan Lang, senior vice president of Physical Services and Auctions at Cox Automotive. "Our technicians play a critical role in delivering the quality, consistency and service our clients expect. I'm incredibly proud of this year's competitors, whose dedication demonstrates why Manheim continues to be a trusted partner across the wholesale marketplace."

2026 Top Tech Results

Station Winners

Safety & Environmental — AJ Snyder, Manheim

Light Service Information — Matt Screnci, Manheim

Trailer Service Information — Dillon Grimes, Cox Fleet

Heavy Service Information — Evan Bailey, Cox Fleet

Light Wiring Diagrams — Juan Rojas, Manheim

Trailer Wiring Diagrams — Dillon Grimes, Cox Fleet

Heavy Wiring Diagrams — Evan Bailey, Cox Fleet

Fasteners — Bud Haney, Cox Fleet

Precision Measuring — Michael Hayes, Cox Fleet

Light Networking — Michael Hayes, Cox Fleet

Light ADAS — Matt Screnci, Manheim

Light EV High Voltage Systems — Keith McNair, Manheim

Heavy EV High Voltage Systems — Jeff Nichols, Cox Fleet

Light Charging System — AJ Snyder, Manheim

Truck Lighting Systems — OJ Rohrbough, Cox Fleet

Trailer Lighting Systems — Bud Haney, Cox Fleet

Truck Cam Brakes — Evan Bailey, Cox Fleet

Truck Disc Brake — Emiliano Ulloa, Cox Fleet

Trailer Disc Brakes — Cory Crumpton, Cox Fleet

Trailer Cam Brakes — Dillon Grimes, Cox Fleet

Trailer Alignment — Bud Haney, Cox Fleet

Trailer Wheel Ends — Dillon Grimes, Cox Fleet

Truck Wheel Ends — Mike Colt, Cox Fleet

Heavy Aftertreatment — Cameron Dozanti, Cox Fleet

L-1 Engine Performance — Keith McNair, Manheim

Heavy Duty Written — Jonathan Kelly, Cox Fleet

Light Duty Written — AJ Snyder, Manheim

Trailer Written — Matt Allison, Cox Fleet

National Automobile Auction Association — David Logalbo, Manheim

Fleet Customer Service — Cameron Dozanti, Cox Fleet

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first- and third-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on four continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Cox Automotive has been included on Glassdoor's Best Companies in Tech & AI 2026 and Best Place to Work in 2026 lists. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cox Automotive