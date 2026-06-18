Cox Automotive Introduces Navigator to Streamline Dealership Workflows Across Its Technology Solutions

ATLANTA, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive Inc. today announced the launch of Cox Automotive Navigator, a browser extension designed to connect dealership workflows across Cox Automotive tools, to help teams complete tasks faster and reduce repetitive steps.

Cox Automotive’s Navigator Streamlines Dealership Workflows Across Technology Solutions

Navigator streamlines dealership operations with Cox Automotive solutions, linking data, actions, and enabling dealerships to work more efficiently. "Dealership teams are working across more systems than ever, and that complexity can slow down everyday operations," said Derek Hansen, SVP of Dealer, Lender and Inventory Solutions, Cox Automotive. "Navigator works with the access a dealer already has to Cox Automotive solutions, so they can move faster, reduce repetitive steps and stay focused on serving customers—not switching between platforms."

Navigator works across the Cox Automotive dealer ecosystem, including vAuto, Xtime, VinSolutions, Dealertrack, and more, helping connect workflows across the tools dealerships use every day. Beyond retail solutions, it also improves efficiency across Manheim, OVE, Central Dispatch, Ready Logistics, and strategic partners like UVeye.

As a browser extension, Navigator gives dealership users access to time-saving shortcuts. For example, users appraising a vehicle in vAuto can one-click over to service records in Xtime or customer insights in VinSolutions to more precisely and accurately value that vehicle.

Features include:

Connects workflows across Cox Automotive dealer solutions, including vAuto, Xtime, VinSolutions and Dealertrack.

Supports broader Cox Automotive operations through integrations with Manheim, OVE, Central Dispatch and Ready Logistics.

Available for download from the Google Chrome Web Store and Microsoft Edge Add-ons store, and functions with the Cox Automotive solutions a dealership is authorized to access.

Meets Cox Automotive enterprise-grade security standards and does not store dealership data locally, with activity taking place within a secure browser session.

"As an almost exclusive Cox Automotive suite customer, I find the Navigator to be fantastic," said Justin Chapman, GM, Withnell Automotive Group, Salem, OR. "It's easy to go in and out of systems like Xtime, Dealertrack and VinSolutions without having to duplicate entries or information."

Withnell Automotive service advisor Bradley Sands estimates the Cox Automotive Navigator cuts about half the time it previously took to handle routine customer requests and tasks that pop up during a workday. "If I'm somewhere deep in something on the computer screen, and I pick up a phone call for a status update and all I have is a customer phone number, it's a lot easier for me to put the phone number into Navigator and see the information I need from Xtime or Dealertrack right there," he says. "I don't have to inherently stop what I'm doing, open different tabs and wait for the information to load. Saving seconds of time here and there adds up in a nine-hour day. That matters because you can then book a customer out or book your next customer in because you have that much more time."

As dealerships rely on more technology to manage operations, reducing complexity and connecting workflows is becoming essential. Navigator reflects Cox Automotive's commitment to enhancing the dealer experience by creating a more connected, efficient ecosystem.

For additional information on Cox Automotive Navigator, visit our landing page.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first- and third-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Cox Automotive has been included on Glassdoor's Best Companies in Tech & AI 2026 and Best Place to Work in 2026 lists. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cox Automotive