Central Dispatch Enhances AI-Powered Pricing Intelligence to Be More Responsive to Rapidly Shifting Vehicle Transport Market

New updates to Price Check Plus help shippers and carriers navigate faster-changing pricing conditions with real-time market intelligence

ATLANTA, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive's Central Dispatch, which operates the industry's largest automotive logistics marketplace, has enhanced its AI-powered Price Check Plus tool to help shippers and carriers navigate a market where pricing is increasingly volatile and difficult to predict due to recent macroeconomic pressures.

To better reflect what's happening in the market right now, Central Dispatch updated Price Check Plus to:

Central Dispatch's AI-powered Price Check Plus tool helps shippers and carriers navigate changing market conditions with more responsive pricing intelligence.

Refresh pricing data more frequently, incorporating signals from across its marketplace





Adjust more dynamically to real-time supply and demand shifts





Incorporate new inputs that improve pricing accuracy as conditions evolve

"Vehicle transport pricing is moving faster than we've seen in years," said Lainey Sibble, Head of Central Dispatch. "By continuously updating our pricing models with live data from millions of transactions across our network, we're helping customers price loads more accurately, reduce time to dispatch and improve acceptance rates—so vehicles move faster and with greater confidence."

Market Context

Why transport prices are volatile : Numerous factors—including a growing nationwide carrier shortage, rising fuel costs, global instability and seasonal demand fluctuations—are pushing vehicle transport pricing beyond traditional patterns.





: Numerous factors—including a growing nationwide carrier shortage, rising fuel costs, global instability and seasonal demand fluctuations—are pushing vehicle transport pricing beyond traditional patterns. Why real-time pricing matters: When transport pricing lags behind market conditions, loads may take longer to move, margins tighten and efficiency suffers.

From Market Visibility to Market Intelligence

Central Dispatch offers a suite of tools designed to help customers better understand and respond to market conditions.

Price Check provides visibility into comparable loads, including listing prices, route data and dispatch outcomes, helping customers benchmark against the current market.





provides visibility into comparable loads, including listing prices, route data and dispatch outcomes, helping customers benchmark against the current market. Price Check Plus, powered by Cox Automotive Intelligence, builds on that foundation by using AI and transaction data to deliver predictive insights, including recommended pricing and estimated time to dispatch.

Because the solution is informed by the industry's largest collections of real-world vehicle transportation data, customers gain access to market intelligence designed to reflect what's happening in the marketplace today.

"Pricing intelligence is only as good as the network behind it," added Sibble. "The scale of Central Dispatch's marketplace allows us to detect market shifts faster than traditional pricing approaches and help customers respond before conditions change again."

Marketplace Adoption Continues to Grow

Since the launch of Price Check Plus in 2025, customers have used Price Check and Price Check Plus together to power more than 16 million pricing decisions across the marketplace. Continuously learning from new marketplace patterns, Price Check Plus has only become sharper over time, helping customers price and move vehicles with confidence.

That demand is reflected in strong adoption of Central Dispatch Premium, which includes access to Price Check Plus. Premium subscriptions have grown month after month throughout 2026 and are up more than 70% since the start of the year.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first- and third-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Cox Automotive has been included on Glassdoor's Best Companies in Tech & AI 2026 and Best Place to Work in 2026 lists. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cox Automotive