Cox Automotive Introduces Secure Vehicle Transfer to Close a Critical Industry Gap in Vehicle Transport Security

Launching first through Central Dispatch, the new digital credentialing process brings verification, accountability and control to vehicle transfers — helping establish a new standard for the transport industry.

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Automotive today launched Secure Vehicle Transfer, a new digital vehicle handoff solution built to help shippers verify the right carrier is picking up the right vehicle at the right location before a vehicle changes hands — with Central Dispatch as the first to offer it. For an industry where the handoff has long come down to a single act of trust — handing over the keys — Secure Vehicle Transfer brings a new level of security to one of the most critical moments in moving a vehicle.

As the industry's largest automotive logistics marketplace, Central Dispatch is uniquely positioned to be the first to bring Secure Vehicle Transfer's revocable digital credentialing approach to market, helping scale a more trusted handoff process today while advancing a long-term vision for vehicle movement across the Cox Automotive ecosystem.

"Today's transportation landscape requires new layers of verification, accountability and control at the moment a vehicle changes hands," said Lainey Sibble, Head of Central Dispatch. "We're not waiting for someone else to set the standard for what comes next. As the largest marketplace, we have both the responsibility and the reach to raise the bar for the entire industry — and that's exactly what we intend to do."

A New Approach to Vehicle Security

Millions of vehicles change hands each year, and every transfer depends on one thing: getting the right vehicle to the right carrier. Yet while technology has transformed nearly every part of vehicle transportation, the point of pickup has stayed largely manual — relying on paperwork and phone calls. That gap is one bad actors know how to exploit.

Secure Vehicle Transfer addresses that challenge, replacing paper-based, manual releases with a dynamic digital credential that helps verify the authorized carrier and the shipper's assignment to that carrier at pickup. This gives shippers direct control over who is authorized to take possession of their vehicle while creating a more seamless pickup experience for carriers through the tools they already use every day.

Here's how it works:

The assigned driver receives the credential in the Central Dispatch Carrier app — the same app carriers already use to manage inspections and pickups.

Each credential is unique to a single VIN, an authorized carrier and one pickup location. It can't be copied, forwarded or captured by screenshot — and if the authorization changes, the credential is revoked automatically in real time.

When the driver is within five miles of the pickup location, the credential can be scanned by the person releasing the vehicle using the Secure Vehicle Transfer app. This creates a documented record of the handoff.

The entire verification process is designed to take about 90 seconds — from credential confirmation to vehicle release — making a more secure handoff feel effortless.

Built on a Foundation of Marketplace Integrity

Secure Vehicle Transfer builds on years of Central Dispatch's investment in marketplace integrity and identity verification — extending that trust beyond marketplace access and into the physical handoff of a vehicle. Earlier this year, Central Dispatch became the first vehicle transportation marketplace to implement biometric identity verification at scale, helping verify users' identities before they access the platform. Looking ahead, Central Dispatch plans to extend biometric verification to the point of vehicle release — a first for the industry.

Shared Responsibility, Shared Confidence

Technology alone can't solve every challenge — Secure Vehicle Transfer works because shippers, carriers and pickup locations all play a role, with Central Dispatch alongside them every step of the way.

"Security isn't a single feature; it's a journey we're all on together," said Sibble. "Every shipper, carrier and pickup location that embraces this next step with Secure Vehicle Transfer is a part of creating a stronger, more fortified transportation experience all around. It's a new habit for our industry, but it's one worth building because a secure handoff not only protects everyone in the transaction, it also shows bad actors that we're fighting back in force."

Secure Vehicle Transfer has officially launched as a pilot, with Central Dispatch partnering with select dealership pickup locations and identified carriers from the Ready Logistics network.

At the conclusion of the pilot, Secure Vehicle Transfer will be available to all shippers, carriers and brokers in the Central Dispatch marketplace, including Ready Logistics' network of 6,000+ vetted carriers. Over time, Cox Automotive plans to extend the capability across additional parts of its ecosystem, including Manheim's 80+ physical locations, helping set the standard for secure vehicle movement across the industry.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first- and third-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and Cox Fleet®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $23 billion in annual revenue. Cox Automotive has been included on Glassdoor's Best Companies in Tech & AI 2026 and Best Place to Work in 2026 lists. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cox Automotive