Cox Enterprises Announces Inaugural Cohort of Startups Chosen for its Cox Cleantech Residency Program

Ten startups developing next-generation infrastructure, manufacturing and climate technologies join six-week program designed to accelerate commercialization and strengthen the Southeast's innovation economy

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises today announced its inaugural cohort of 10 early-stage startups that will participate in its Cox Cleantech Residency program. The residency program is a partnership between Cox Enterprises, gener8tor and the Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub designed to help pre-seed startups accelerate their path to commercialization with a $10,000 stipend, six weeks of intensive programming and support from Cox Enterprises' extensive network of corporate partners, operators and industry leaders.

Meet the first cohort of startups of the Cox Cleantech Residency.

Selected from a competitive pool of 75 applicants across the Southeast, the founders will spend six weeks in Atlanta working alongside Cox Enterprises leaders, experienced entrepreneurs, investors and industry experts to accelerate the commercialization of their technologies. Together, the cohort represents a diverse cross-section of entrepreneurs developing solutions to modernize critical infrastructure, strengthen supply chains, improve resource efficiency and create more resilient communities.

"Cox has a long history of identifying and supporting companies that are solving some of the world's most pressing challenges," said Jack Semrau, Atlanta Venture Ecosystem lead at Cox Enterprises. "Programs like the Cox Cleantech Residency help founders get from zero to one by connecting them with the people, resources and opportunities they need to prove what's possible. The companies in this cohort are tackling important challenges while building the foundation to become industry leaders and create meaningful long-term value."

2026 Cox Cleantech Residency Cohort

Accio Labs (Atlanta, Ga.): helps electric utilities use AI to securely access and understand operational data, enabling faster decision-making without replacing existing systems.

helps electric utilities use AI to securely access and understand operational data, enabling faster decision-making without replacing existing systems. Ecoatex (Athens, Ga.): converts agricultural byproducts into bio-based materials that can replace petroleum- and PFAS-based ingredients in packaging, coatings and textiles.

converts agricultural byproducts into bio-based materials that can replace petroleum- and PFAS-based ingredients in packaging, coatings and textiles. Jexim (Buford, Ga.): creates sustainable paving products using recycled materials and spent coffee grounds to reduce carbon emissions and improve stormwater management.

creates sustainable paving products using recycled materials and spent coffee grounds to reduce carbon emissions and improve stormwater management. Monte Caldera Technologies (Miami, Fla.): uses AI and advanced physics to help companies discover and develop new materials faster, reducing the time and cost required to bring innovations in batteries, chemicals and biotechnology to market.

uses AI and advanced physics to help companies discover and develop new materials faster, reducing the time and cost required to bring innovations in batteries, chemicals and biotechnology to market. Penny Pickup (Detroit, Mich.): Helps cities and campuses move goods more efficiently by using a software platform to coordinate zero-emission micromobility vehicles for short-distance deliveries.

Helps cities and campuses move goods more efficiently by using a software platform to coordinate zero-emission micromobility vehicles for short-distance deliveries. Regenerative Growth Technologies (Atlanta, Ga.): enables farms to convert organic waste into biofertilizer on-site, reducing fertilizer costs while improving soil health and lowering emissions.

enables farms to convert organic waste into biofertilizer on-site, reducing fertilizer costs while improving soil health and lowering emissions. Revco (Austin, Texas): develops mobile clean energy systems that replace diesel generators with flexible solar and battery power for construction sites, events and remote operations.

develops mobile clean energy systems that replace diesel generators with flexible solar and battery power for construction sites, events and remote operations. R-Fusion (Boone, N.C.): develops new manufacturing technology that builds performance directly into textiles, helping manufacturers reduce water, energy and chemical use while creating more durable fabrics.

develops new manufacturing technology that builds performance directly into textiles, helping manufacturers reduce water, energy and chemical use while creating more durable fabrics. VIVISTRA (Acworth, Ga.): enables manufacturers to detect hidden defects before components fail, reducing waste, improving product reliability and extending the life of critical parts.

enables manufacturers to detect hidden defects before components fail, reducing waste, improving product reliability and extending the life of critical parts. Watchfuly (Cary, N.C.): combines AI and real-time grid data to help electric utilities better understand infrastructure health, expand capacity and connect more clean energy resources.

"Some of the world's biggest opportunities start as ideas that take years to prove, refine and bring to market," said Marie Northington, program director at gener8tor. "The founders in this inaugural cohort are tackling complex challenges with technologies that have the potential to reshape industries, from how we power communities and manufacture products to how we build infrastructure and grow food. By bringing founders from across the Southeast to Atlanta, the residency reinforces the region's growing role as a hub for cleantech innovation."

Many of these companies are developing technologies that have the potential to transform critical industries but often face long paths from breakthrough to commercialization. Through the residency program, founders gain access to Cox's network of mentors and industry leaders to help accelerate that journey.

Cox continues to build pathways for companies that are developing transformative technologies while actively seeking opportunities to invest in the next generation of category-defining cleantech businesses.

Cox Enterprises has invested more than $3 billion in cleantech and continues to grow its portfolio of cleantech businesses and initiatives, including:

Cox Farms: the largest greenhouse operator in North America, producing more than 450 million pounds of fresh produce annually through its BrightFarms and Mucci Farms brands. Cox Farms is advancing indoor agriculture to improve food security while reducing transportation emissions and increasing year‑round access to fresh produce using less land and water.

the largest greenhouse operator in North America, producing more than 450 million pounds of fresh produce annually through its BrightFarms and Mucci Farms brands. Cox Farms is advancing indoor agriculture to improve food security while reducing transportation emissions and increasing year‑round access to fresh produce using less land and water. Nexus Circular: a leader in advanced recycling that converts hard-to-recycle plastic into usable materials, diverting waste from landfills and waterways.

a leader in advanced recycling that converts hard-to-recycle plastic into usable materials, diverting waste from landfills and waterways. Cox Cleantech Accelerator: an investment program that provides up to seven cleantech startups each year with a $250,000 investment, commercial connections and hands-on coaching to help them prepare for Series A.

For more information about the Cox Cleantech Residency, visit https://coxcleantech.com/residency.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is a global privately held company that owns, operates and invests in businesses across multiple industries including automotive, broadband and mobile, greenhouse agriculture, renewable energy, and journalism. Guided by its purpose to build a better future for this generation and the next, Cox's diverse family of businesses deliver solutions to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. Since its founding in 1898, Cox Enterprises has been fueled by a relentless focus on innovation, resilience, and a deep commitment to people, the planet and progress. To learn more about Cox's history and how it's shaping what's next, visit www.CoxEnterprises.com.

About gener8tor

gener8tor fosters innovation ecosystems through its accelerator programs, venture capital funds, and skills-based workforce initiatives. With a strong track record of supporting high-growth companies, gener8tor has expanded across the U.S. and internationally, building partnerships with governments, corporations, universities, and economic development organizations to drive entrepreneurship and economic impact. gener8tor operates accelerators across 29 U.S. states and six other countries globally, working with over 300 startups per year. To date, gener8tor has worked with more than 2,200 startups that have cumulatively gone on to raise over $3 billion in financing and employ a workforce surpassing 15,800 people.

About Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub

Georgia Cleantech Innovation Hub is a 501c3 public-private-academic partnership that aims to make innovation a driver of a robust cleantech economy that elevates people and communities throughout Georgia and the Southeast. By making it easier for innovators to access the talent, capital and resources necessary to create organizations built to last, the Hub aims to make Georgia a leader in cleantech innovation and tomorrow's growth industries. For more information on how to get involved, visit gacth.org.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises