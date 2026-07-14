Cox Enterprises Names Jessica Shrum Senior Vice President, Strategy

Appointment reflects company's continued focus on strategic

growth and investment in its portfolio of businesses

ATLANTA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises today announced that it has named Jessica Shrum senior vice president, strategy. In this new role, she will help lead the development of Cox Enterprises' enterprise-wide strategy — shaping how the company expands, diversifies, and positions its portfolio of businesses for long-term growth. Shrum will be responsible for helping to analyze and prioritize new opportunities in the investment landscape and identify new adjacent businesses that leverage Cox's existing strengths in alignment with its longstanding purpose of leaving the world in a better place.

Jessica Shrum, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Cox Enterprises

Shrum's new role complements Andrew Davis, senior vice president, investments, whose focus on Cox's minority investments is an increasingly important part of the Cox portfolio. Davis continues to lead Socium Ventures, the company's evergreen venture and growth investment firm, investing and partnering across growth technology sectors.

Shrum is transitioning to Cox Enterprises from her previous position as executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Cox Communications.

"Jessica is a thoughtful, forward-looking leader with a strong track record of translating strategy into practical results," said Dallas Clement, president and chief financial officer, Cox Enterprises. "As we lean further into opportunities to grow and diversify our family of businesses, Jessica will play an essential role in setting the strategic vision that will help us shape our future."

Shrum has gleaned experience working across the company's largest divisions. She joined Cox Communications in 2006 in the strategy and product organization. In 2016, she transitioned to vice president of corporate strategy at Cox Automotive, where she led strategy for an $8 billion portfolio with more than 35 businesses. She was then appointed to vice president of operations for Fleet Solutions at Cox Automotive, where she focused on driving growth. In 2024, Shrum became executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Cox Communications, where she reported to the president, and held responsibility for strategy across a $13 billion portfolio while also leading adjacent businesses. Before joining Cox, Shrum served in product, marketing and corporate strategy at BellSouth/AT&T. She also advised numerous clients across multiple industries for Andersen Business Consulting.

"Having spent much of my career working in different businesses across Cox Enterprises, I'm incredibly proud to take on this new role," said Shrum. "I look forward to building a strong team that will help to unlock the full potential of our businesses while continuing to drive what comes next for Cox Enterprises as a whole."

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is a global privately held company that owns, operates and invests in businesses across multiple industries including automotive, broadband and mobile, greenhouse agriculture, renewable energy, and journalism. Guided by its purpose to build a better future for this generation and the next, Cox's diverse family of businesses deliver solutions to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. Since its founding in 1898, Cox Enterprises has been fueled by a relentless focus on innovation, resilience, and a deep commitment to people, the planet and progress. To learn more about Cox's history and how it's shaping what's next, visit www.CoxEnterprises.com.

SOURCE Cox Enterprises