Cox Mobile Highlights Growing Need for AI Literacy during National Safety Month

Research underscores how awareness and verification can help seniors navigate misinformation and emerging AI-driven risks

ATLANTA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital tools become increasingly embedded in everyday life, older adults are embracing new technologies at higher rates, including AI. In honor of National Safety Month, research from Cox Mobile reveals that while this adoption brings meaningful benefits, it also introduces new online safety challenges that underscore the importance of AI literacy and verification habits.

Cox Mobile data highlights differing AI adoption rates, underscoring the need for AI literacy across generations.

According to the 2025 Cox Mobile Online Safety Survey, 42% of seniors who use generative AI say they rely on it to learn new things or figure something out. From managing finances to accessing health information, AI tools can offer clarity and convenience. However, Cox Mobile's research also reveals that multiple generations have encountered misinformation and disinformation in the past 12 months.

"Technology can be incredibly empowering for older adults, but only when it's paired with the knowledge to question and confirm what they're seeing," said John Hays, SVP Residential Marketing, Cox Communications. "AI literacy is quickly becoming a core component of online safety for people of all ages, but especially for older adults."

Verification as a Digital Safety Habit

Daily digital activities can be especially vulnerable. Online shopping, for example, was identified by 73% of seniors as one of their top online safety concerns, as AI-generated reviews, fake storefronts, and impersonated customer support become more prevalent.

Another example is deep fakes. Online scammers can use AI to mimic loved ones, like children, grandchildren and friends, in videos and phone calls in attempts to have people send money or share personal information.

Cox Mobile's research points to a clear takeaway: verification matters. Older adults benefit from recognizing common red flags, such as overly definitive answers on complex topics, references to non-existent sources, or emotionally charged language designed to prompt quick action.

Cox encourages everyone to be vigilant of suspicious information online. When it's encountered, simply:

Stop: Don't click on any links, respond to messages or take action on suspicious messages or websites

Don't click on any links, respond to messages or take action on suspicious messages or websites Verify: Confirm that the website or contact is who they say they are

Confirm that the website or contact is who they say they are Ask for Help: Getting a second opinion can help ensure a message or website is not a risk to one's online safety

Supporting Safer Digital Experiences

During National Safety Month this June, Cox Mobile is highlighting AI literacy as an evolving aspect of online safety, helping older adults build confidence while reinforcing smart, practical habits for navigating today's digital world.

As a provider of trusted connectivity, Cox Mobile continues to invest in research that identifies emerging risks and informs resources designed to support safer, more confident technology use at every stage of life.

To learn more about Cox Mobile's online safety research and resources, visit www.cox.com/mobilesafety.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we own network infrastructure that reaches more than 30 states. Our fiber-powered wireline and wireless connections are available to more than 12 million homes and businesses and support advanced cloud and managed IT services nationwide. We're the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox that is dedicated to empowering others to build a better future for the next generation.

SOURCE Cox Communications