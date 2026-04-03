Cox Mobile Announces $25K Grand Prize and Fan Favorite Winners of Phone Case Design Contest

Boys & Girls Club Teens in Virginia and Oklahoma Awarded Scholarships, Clubs Receive Technology Grants

ATLANTA, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Mobile, Cox Communications' mobile phone service, has announced the two $25,000 scholarship winners of its second annual Phone Case Design Contest, held in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

David from Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula has been named the 2026 Grand Prize Winner. He was selected by a panel of judges from Cox Communications and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, including 2025-2026 National Youth of the Year Ximena and alumnus Mario Lopez.

David from Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula was named Cox Mobile's 2026 Grand Prize Winner. Peyton from Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, was named the nationwide Cox Mobile's Fan Favorite Winner.

Peyton from Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, has been named the nationwide Fan Favorite Winner, selected from over 11,000 voters across the U.S.

David and Peyton will each receive a $25,000 scholarship to support their educational and professional goals. Additionally, David's Club receives a $25,000 technology grant, and Peyton's Club receives a $10,000 technology grant to help provide a safe, creative space for members to explore emerging tools and technology.

Powering Opportunity Through Connectivity

"David and Peyton's vision, creativity, and forward-looking perspective perfectly embody the innovative spirit we champion," said Colleen Langner, EVP and Chief Residential Officer at Cox Communications and a Southeast Boys & Girls Clubs of America Trustee. "Through our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we're connecting creativity with technology in ways that inspire possibility and reinforce how access to technology can unlock opportunity for the next generation."

David's winning phone case design envisions a future where art, technology, and nature grow together toward a sustainable world.

Peyton is a proud member of the Cherokee Nation, and her Fan Favorite design is inspired by her culture and the constant changes we see in technology and the world around us.

Why it Matters

"David represents the determination and drive that Boys & Girls Clubs strive to nurture in every young person, and Peyton's creativity and passion are exactly what we hope to see every day in Clubs across the country," said Chat Hartman, National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Engagement, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Opportunities like this contest encourage teens to explore their talents, share their stories, and see what's possible for their future."

In addition to being named the Grand Prize Winner, David has also been recognized as the 2026 Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula Youth of the Year.

David and Peyton join a growing group of Cox Mobile Phone Case Design Contest alumni, including last year's winners Gracie and Joshua.

For more information about Cox Mobile's phone case design contest, visit www.cox.com/phonecasecontest.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we own network infrastructure that reaches more than 30 states. Our fiber-powered wireline and wireless connections are available to more than 12 million homes and businesses and support advanced cloud and managed IT services nationwide. We're the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox that is dedicated to empowering others to build a better future for the next generation.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cox Communications