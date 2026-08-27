CPAs Switch to ezACH from Halfpricesoft.com for Faster, Cheaper Payments

New enhancements allow accountants to process unlimited ACH transactions, eliminate paper check risks, and protect sensitive financial data.

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com, a leading developer of small business productivity software, recently announced that a growing number of accounting professionals are transitioning to ezACH Direct Deposit Software to modernize client payment processing, slash overhead, and protect sensitive financial data.

Download your free 30-day trial of ezACH at Halfpricesoft.com today to start processing fast, secure, flat-rate direct deposits for your business with zero obligation.

Why Halfpricesoft.com Created ezACH

Halfpricesoft.com engineered ezACH to solve a persistent friction point for small accounting firms and independent CPAs: the high costs and fraud risks of physical checks, combined with the exorbitant per-transaction fees charged by third-party processors. By putting direct Automated Clearing House (ACH) file creation into a simple, desktop application, ezACH grants accounting professionals full control over their cash flow without recurring monthly subscriptions.

"We created ezACH after watching small accounting firms waste thousands of dollars on monthly fees and paper check risks," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "Our goal was to give CPAs a simple, bank-encrypted tool that delivers absolute peace of mind without eating into their hard-earned profits."

Key Benefits of ezACH Software

Rather than writing and mailing paper checks, accountants using ezACH can process payroll, vendor payouts, and client retainer billing in batches or set up recurring transfers with ease.

Lower Overhead: Replaces paper check expenses and expensive wire/credit card transaction fees.

Replaces paper check expenses and expensive wire/credit card transaction fees. Faster Processing: Typical 1–2 business day clearance gives accountants precise cash flow visibility and faster reconciliation.

Typical 1–2 business day clearance gives accountants precise cash flow visibility and faster reconciliation. Predictable Pricing: Available for a flat rate of $199.00 per installation , with no hidden, recurring, or per-transaction fees.

Available for a flat rate of , with no hidden, recurring, or per-transaction fees. Multi-Company Support: Accounting professionals can manage transactions for unlimited client entities under a single license.

Accounting professionals can manage transactions for unlimited client entities under a single license. Import existing client and payroll data from .CSV files.

ezACH costs a flat $199.00 for unlimited companies and unlimited transactions. We also offer network versions at a discount! (Note: Banks must support ACH file uploads; check with your financial institution regarding any bank-side processing fees).

Seamless Integration Across the Halfpricesoft.com Ecosystem

Streamline operations and maximize efficiency with Halfpricesoft.com's suite of desktop tools that integrate with ezACH:

ezPaycheck: Comprehensive payroll software with unlimited paycheck printing and tax form support.

Comprehensive payroll software with unlimited paycheck printing and tax form support. ezCheckPrinting: Professional business check writing for vendor, draft, and miscellaneous payouts.

Professional business check writing for vendor, draft, and miscellaneous payouts. ezAccounting: In-house bookkeeping and financial management tailored for small businesses and accounting practices.

Don't delay, start the ezACH direct deposit software 30-day free trial today! All data entered in the trial version will remain. No adding data twice! Start here.

About Halfpricesoft.com

At Halfpricesoft.com, our mission is to empower small business owners and financial professionals with affordable, reliable, and easy-to-use software solutions. From payroll and direct deposit to tax forms and check printing, our desktop and cloud tools simplify compliance, streamline daily operations, and support long-term growth. Trusted by thousands of businesses nationwide, we remain committed to making business management more efficient,one solution at a time.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com