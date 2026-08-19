Tax professionals cut outsourcing fees with newest ezPaycheck software from Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com delivers an all-in-one, multi-client in-house payroll solution designed to streamline workloads, boost profit margins, and offer a risk-free 30-day trial.

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting firms and tax preparation specialists looking to reduce hefty third-party outsourcing costs can now streamline client payroll processing in-house. The newly updated ezPaycheck software from Halfpricesoft.com gives accounting professionals a powerful, flexible, and cost-effective platform to manage payroll, tax compliance, and reporting across multiple client accounts simultaneously.

Start the risk-free, 30-day trial of ezPaycheck at Halfpricesoft.com today to streamline client payroll and instantly eliminate high outsourcing fees.

Start After Fact and YTD payroll with ezPaycheck payroll software Speed Speed

Whether managing payroll for a single business or handling dozens of distinct accounts, ezPaycheck eliminates recurring monthly service fees by offering a complete in-house solution for a flat rate.

"Forward-thinking accountants are leveraging mid-year transitions to ezPaycheck to trim the operational fat, eliminate bloated outsourcing costs, and build more profitable practices." Said, Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com

Unmatched Value & In-House Control

Priced at just $169.00 per calendar year for a single installation (multiple installations offered at a discount), ezPaycheck provides unlimited paycheck calculations and tax filings without hidden per-client or per-employee fees.

Key Streamlining & Cost-Saving Features:

Comprehensive Tax Form Support: Easily process Forms 940, 941, and 943. Features an available E-file 941 add-on module alongside built-in W-2 and W-3 form processing (preprinted red forms required for Copy A W-2 and W-3) .

Easily process Forms 940, 941, and 943. Features an available module alongside built-in W-2 and W-3 form processing . Built-In PDF Capability: Generate secure PDF paystubs and documents at no extra charge.

Generate secure PDF paystubs and documents at no extra charge. Versatile Pay Calculations: Supports multiple differential pay structures, including hourly, fixed salary, night shifts, piece rate, per load, and mileage rates.

Supports multiple differential pay structures, including hourly, fixed salary, night shifts, piece rate, per load, and mileage rates. Multi-Account & Multi-User Management: Create, maintain, and process payroll for multiple companies at no extra cost. Optional network access supports 2 to 10 concurrent users (additional cost).

Create, maintain, and process payroll for multiple companies at no extra cost. Optional network access supports 2 to 10 concurrent users (additional cost). Flexible Pay Periods: Accommodates daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly, and monthly pay schedules with robust reporting, printing, and paystub generation tools.

Accommodates daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly, and monthly pay schedules with robust reporting, printing, and paystub generation tools. Dynamic Check Printing: Issues standard payroll checks and miscellaneous expense checks on either blank check stock or pre-printed checks.

Issues standard payroll checks and miscellaneous expense checks on either blank check stock or pre-printed checks. Automated Tax Calculations: Built-in, updated tax tables automatically calculate federal withholding, Social Security, Medicare, employer unemployment taxes, and state taxes for all 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

Universal System Compatibility & Risk-Free 30-Day Trial

ezPaycheck is fully compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, and other Windows systems, with a dedicated macOS version sold separately.

Potential clients can evaluate ezPaycheck for 30 days at no cost or obligation. The fully functional trial allows firms to set up complete employer and employee profiles, enter mid-year data, and verify system compatibility before buying. The trial version functions identically to the full software, displaying a subtle "TRIAL" watermark on checks and forms until a license key is entered. Start today!

About Halfpricesoft.com

For over two decades, Halfpricesoft.com has been a trusted financial software provider for thousands of small businesses, accountants, and tax professionals across the United States. Specializing in easy-to-use, powerful, and affordable desktop and online software, Halfpricesoft.com's product suite includes payroll software, employee attendance tracking, accounting tools, check printing, W-2/1099/1095 tax filing, and ezACH direct deposit software.

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com