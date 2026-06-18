CPSC ANNOUNCES RELOCATION FROM MARYLAND TO WASHINGTON, D.C.

Agency to Move Headquarters to the GAO Building, Delivering Cost Savings, Greater Efficiency for American Taxpayers

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) today announced plans to relocate its headquarters to the historic Government Accountability Office (GAO) Building at 441 G Street NW in Washington, D.C., with the transition expected to be completed in early October 2026.

The relocation will significantly improve space utilization and transition the agency from privately leased office space to an existing government-owned facility. The move also avoids costly investments that would otherwise be required at the agency's current location and supports broader Administration efforts to reduce the federal government's leased real estate footprint.

"This relocation sets CPSC up for long-term success while demonstrating our responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars," said Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman. "By transitioning from privately leased office space to an existing government-owned facility, we're reducing costs, making better use of federal assets, and creating a modern headquarters that better supports our critical safety mission."

"This is a smart move for CPSC and a win for the American people."

Following an evaluation of multiple alternatives, CPSC selected the GAO Building based on mission needs, operational continuity, and alignment with federal real property policies. The relocation will reduce the agency's physical footprint by approximately 30 percent, correcting longstanding deficiencies with agency space utilization.

CPSC has been headquartered at the privately owned Bethesda Towers since the early 1990s. The relocation to the GAO Building, a federally owned property, supports the Trump Administration's broader effort to reduce reliance on leased office space, improve utilization of federally owned facilities, and modernize government operations. The new headquarters will place CPSC in closer proximity to Congress, the White House and key federal partners and outside stakeholders.

The agency's National Product Testing and Evaluation Center at 5 Research Place in Rockville, Maryland will not be affected by this move and will continue to operate at its current location. Agency operations will continue throughout the transition, and CPSC anticipates no disruption to its consumer product safety mission. Additional information regarding the relocation and any impacts to public meetings or visitor access will be provided as the transition progresses.

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission