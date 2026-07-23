CPSC Posts New Product Recalls and Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product recalls and product safety warnings are posted and can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

EnHomee 9-Drawer Fabric Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Walmart.com by Raybee-Direct

Units: 16,809

12-Drawer Fabric Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Romorgniz

Units: 10,040

Aojieni Silicone Recalls Sili Factory Pull String Teething Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

Units: 5,918

Sviyatp Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violate Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act

Units: 670

OeyUoc Pool Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violate Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by Yuanxinxiang

Units: 404

CuddleCubs Creations Teething Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by YouRfocus

Units: 106

Peony Design Recalls Personalized Baby Bibs and Stroller Bags Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard

Units: 52

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Mikrdoo Children's Pajamas Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burns; Violate Mandatory Standard for Children's Sleepwear

Units: 243

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using TRWZINY 12-inch Mattresses Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Violate Mandatory Standard for Mattress Sets

Units: 1,425

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission