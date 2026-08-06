CPSC Posts New Product Recalls and Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

News provided byU.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Aug 06, 2026, 11:27 ET
WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product recalls and product safety warnings are posted and can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.
Louisville Ladder Recalls Over One Million Attic Stairway Ladders Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard | CPSC.gov
- Units: 1,770,000
OKK Trading Recalls Easter LED Headbands Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys | CPSC.gov
- Units: About 25,200
Winston Porter and Seeday 3-Drawer, 4-Drawer, and 5-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units | CPSC.gov
- Units: About 2,000
Magnetic Fidget Sliders Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys: Sold on Amazon by BUSOHA | CPSC.gov
- Units: About 2,186
Wnttmt Baby Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers; Sold on Amazon by WURUI.BABY | CPSC.gov
- Units: About 1,310
DR Power Equipment Recalls Lawn Mowers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Laceration Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Lawn Mowers | CPSC.gov
- Units: About 320
Magnetic Fidget Sliders Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by PIXLABBY | CPSC.gov
- Units: About 860
Liuqibax Adult Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Luqiba | CPSC.gov
- Units: About 12,000
Play Yard and Crib Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fire Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standards for Mattresses; Sold on Amazon by Voomf | CPSC.gov
- Units: About 2,401
A2batt Recalls EEMB Lithium Coin Battery Chargers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries | CPSC.gov
- Units: About 4,930
Little Rawr Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Okabesini-us | CPSC.gov
- Units: About 2,180
Syera Projecting Finger Light Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on TEMU by Senyu | CPSC.gov
- Units: About 184
KC Imports and Exports Recalls Mini Laser Pointer Keychains Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries | CPSC.gov
- Units: About 9,600
Vanderhall North America Recalls Brawley GTS Electric Recreational Off Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard | CPSC.gov
- Units: About 210
Wichard Groupe North America Recalls Courant Spliced Kalimba Climbing Ropes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard | CPSC.gov
- Units: About 1,050
Fitueyes Recalls Laziza Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units | CPSC.gov
- Units: About 150
Head Watersports Recalls Apeks Second Stage Scuba Regulators Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Drowning Hazard | CPSC.gov
- Units: About 1,105
CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Zhuji Langtao E-Commerce Antique Gun Lighters Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Lighters | CPSC.gov
CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Balbali Electric Kettles Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard | CPSC.gov
CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Hair Dryer Brushes Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution and Shock Hazards; Violate Federal Regulations; Sold by DEISNGB and TikTok Shop | CPSC.gov
CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Budget Baby Boost Crib Bumpers Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violate Federal Ban on Crib Bumpers | CPSC.gov
CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using CiuseiAnx Infant Walkers Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers | CPSC.gov
CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Yulong Tengfei Children's Bed Rails Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Children's Portable Bed Rails | CPSC.gov
About CPSC
CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
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