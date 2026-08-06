CPSC Posts New Product Recalls and Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product recalls and product safety warnings are posted and can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Louisville Ladder Recalls Over One Million Attic Stairway Ladders Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units: 1,770,000

OKK Trading Recalls Easter LED Headbands Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys | CPSC.gov

Units: About 25,200

Winston Porter and Seeday 3-Drawer, 4-Drawer, and 5-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units | CPSC.gov

Units: About 2,000

Magnetic Fidget Sliders Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys: Sold on Amazon by BUSOHA | CPSC.gov

Units: About 2,186

Wnttmt Baby Walkers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers; Sold on Amazon by WURUI.BABY | CPSC.gov

Units: About 1,310

DR Power Equipment Recalls Lawn Mowers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Laceration Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Lawn Mowers | CPSC.gov

Units: About 320

Magnetic Fidget Sliders Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by PIXLABBY | CPSC.gov

Units: About 860

Liuqibax Adult Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Luqiba | CPSC.gov

Units: About 12,000

Play Yard and Crib Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Fire Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standards for Mattresses; Sold on Amazon by Voomf | CPSC.gov

Units: About 2,401

A2batt Recalls EEMB Lithium Coin Battery Chargers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries | CPSC.gov

Units: About 4,930

Little Rawr Pull String Teething Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Okabesini-us | CPSC.gov

Units: About 2,180

Syera Projecting Finger Light Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on TEMU by Senyu | CPSC.gov

Units: About 184

KC Imports and Exports Recalls Mini Laser Pointer Keychains Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries | CPSC.gov

Units: About 9,600

Vanderhall North America Recalls Brawley GTS Electric Recreational Off Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units: About 210

Wichard Groupe North America Recalls Courant Spliced Kalimba Climbing Ropes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units: About 1,050

Fitueyes Recalls Laziza Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units | CPSC.gov

Units: About 150

Head Watersports Recalls Apeks Second Stage Scuba Regulators Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Drowning Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units: About 1,105

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Zhuji Langtao E-Commerce Antique Gun Lighters Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Lighters | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Balbali Electric Kettles Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Hair Dryer Brushes Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution and Shock Hazards; Violate Federal Regulations; Sold by DEISNGB and TikTok Shop | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Budget Baby Boost Crib Bumpers Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation Hazard; Violate Federal Ban on Crib Bumpers | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using CiuseiAnx Infant Walkers Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Infant Walkers | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Yulong Tengfei Children's Bed Rails Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Children's Portable Bed Rails | CPSC.gov

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission