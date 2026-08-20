CPSC Posts New Product Recalls and Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product recalls and product safety warnings are posted and can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using LED Waterproof Candle Lights Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Battery Compartment of Coin Batteries; Sold by Nii Marketplace | CPSC.gov

Units: 54

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using 4 in 1 Plug In Natural Gas and Carbon Monoxide Detectors Immediately Due to Failure to Alert Consumers to Deadly Carbon Monoxide | CPSC.gov

Units: 376,974

Incidents/Injuries: CPSC is aware of 91 reports of the detectors failing to alarm in the presence of gas and/or carbon monoxide leaks.

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Monkey Mania Nuclear Bubble Beretta Firework Toys Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn and Fire Hazards; Manufactured by Raccoon Fireworks | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using TJTFJS Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Smoke and Fire | CPSC.gov

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using VONLX Hunting Safety Ropes Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units: 555

Incidents/Injuries: There is one report of a consumer falling to the ground after the rope snapped which resulted in nasal and facial fractures.

KTM North America Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units: 21,040

Modine Manufacturing Company Recalls Airedale Heating and Cooling Ventilation Fans Due to Fire Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units: 6,061

Incidents/Injuries: Modine has received 11 reports of incidents that resulted in fires, totaling at least $2.7 million in property damage.

Goal Zero Recalls YETI 3000X Power Stations Due to Serious Risk of Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards | CPSC.gov

Units: About 46,200

Incidents/Injuries: Goal Zero has received four reports of the power stations catching fire, overheating and smoking.

JINHEZO Mini Waterproof LED Tea Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Imported by Mystic ZO | CPSC.gov

Units: About 2,798

Koorlian Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Mattress Flammability; Sold on Amazon by Dream Bedding Technology | CPSC.gov

Units: About 251

Workbless Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards | CPSC.gov

Units: 2,200

CCM Hockey U.S. Recalls FMHVR Hybrid Visors and ACCHVR Replacement Visor Accessories Due to Risk of Injury from Laceration or Impact Hazards | CPSC.gov

Units: About 12,957

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

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- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission