CPSC Posts Product Recalls and Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product recalls and product safety warnings are posted and can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

BABESIDE Doll and Stroller Children's Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Parts Ban; Sold on Amazon by HYBDOLLS | CPSC.gov

Units: 2,200

GOPO Toys Recalls Pull String Teething Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys | CPSC.gov

Units: 70,410

Incidents/Injuries: The firm is aware of three reports of the toy's strings reaching the back of a child's throat, resulting in respiratory distress or choking.

Spa Drain Covers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Drowning Hazards; Violate Virginia Graeme Baker Pool & Spa Safety Act; Sold on Amazon by Arrogantf | CPSC.gov

Units: 340

Veseacky Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standards for Children's Sleepwear | CPSC.gov

Units:3,700

Arizer Solo III Portable Vaporizers Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death; Imported by 7111495 Canada | CPSC.gov

Units: 5,000

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received four reports of the battery exploding or igniting.

Bada Boom Fireworks Recalls Pyro Diablo "Diablo Rising" Fireworks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Explosion and Burn Hazards; Violate Fireworks Ban | CPSC.gov

Units:1,060

SHEIN Distribution Corporation Recalls Michley Children's Pajamas Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Children's Sleepwear | CPSC.gov

Units: 160

Joolz Recalls Aer2 Car Seat Adapters for Strollers Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units:3,840

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of the car seat adapters detaching from the strollers. No injuries have been reported.

CooCooBaby Baby Loungers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Suffocation and Fall Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Infant Sleep Products | CPSC.gov

Units:2,355

CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using Michley Pajamas Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Children's Sleepwear | CPSC.gov

Units: 40

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

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- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

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SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission