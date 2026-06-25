CPSC Posts Product Recalls and Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announces today the posting of the product recalls and safety warnings listed below on www.cpsc.gov.

Southern Telecom Expands Recall of Lomi Waxing Kits Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Additional Model and Reported Incidents

Units: 14,700 (Southern Telecom previously recalled the waxing kits on June 13, 2024)

14,700 (Southern Telecom previously recalled the waxing kits on June 13, 2024) Incidents/Injuries: Southern Telecom has received two additional reports of the warmer power cord overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Super Off-Road Solar Power Banks Recalled Due to Overheating; Imported by Spector & Co.

Units: 7,400

7,400 Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received two reports of the power bank's battery swelling.

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing Recalls Amana Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burns

Units: 13,514

13,514 Incidents/Injuries: DCT has received one report of plastic on the unit melting.

Honlyne LED Party Favors Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries; Sold by Huizhou Rongheng Network Technology

Units: 13,400

Shield Line Recalls MedPride Baby Oil Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

Units: 8,420

Montessori Busy Board Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Small Fish

Units: 1,013

Raychy Children's Light Sneakers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Imported by Carina and Rambo

Units: 500

Yamazuki Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Crash; Violate Mandatory Standard for ATVs

Units: 200

Kith Retail Recalls Children's Loungewear Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standards for Children's Sleepwear

Units: 130

Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detectors Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Failure to Alert Consumers to Fire; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by Treatlife Technology

Units: 20

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Ridstar E-Bikes Immediately Due to Crash Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

Incidents/Injuries: CPSC is aware of 32 reports of the front wheel detaching, including 31 reports of injuries such as concussions, broken bones, cuts, scrapes, and bruises.

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Vomiliku Crib Mattresses Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standards for Mattresses

Units: 237

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission