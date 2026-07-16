CPSC Posts Product Recalls and Product Safety Warnings to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following product recalls and product safety warnings are posted and can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Houswise Tabletop Fire Pits Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury or Death from Flame Jetting and Fire Hazards | CPSC.gov

Units: 53,500

CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Melinora Electric Heated Blankets Immediately Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn and Fire Hazards | CPSC.gov

Units: 700

Incidents: CPSC is aware of five reports of blankets smoking, melting or burning due to the heating elements overheating, including one burn injury.

Oitnlaughter Projecting Finger Light Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by Delightmi | CPSC.gov

Units: 1,012

Panasonic Recalls Electric Toaster Ovens Due to Shock and Fire Hazards | CPSC.gov

Units: 11,480

Liizousuda Paint Thinner Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon.com by Shenzhen Gudebo Technology | CPSC.gov

Units: 4,200

TOMY Recalls Boon PIVOT Collapsible Toddler Tower Kitchen Step Stools Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Tip-Over and Fall Hazards | CPSC.gov

Units: 116,908

Incidents: 11 reports involving the towers being unstable and shifting or leaning.

Currey & Company Recalls Nottaway Chandeliers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Electrocution Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units: 447

Wade Logan Annyka 9-Drawer Fabric Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by Ningbo Jiangdong Peter International Trading | CPSC.gov

Units: 180

Warren James Recalls the Copper Cup Found in Flashgitz Relic Lunch Boxes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Lead Poisoning | CPSC.gov

Units: 7,000

Huish Outdoors Recalls Hollis Diving Regulators Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Drowning | CPSC.gov

Units: 7,200

Incidents: 17 reports of the diving regulator inlet tube breaking.

Madewell Recalls Women's Sweaters Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Textiles | CPSC.gov

Units: 5,900

Incidents: One report of the sweater catching on fire

Jobon Torch Lighters Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Multipurpose Lighters | CPSC.gov

Units: 13,200

Noerishia Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by Hurzein | CPSC.gov

Units: 504

SDADI Kitchen Step Stools Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Entrapment and Fall Hazards; Imported by Yiwushi Bihe Trading | CPSC.gov

Units: 5,952

Incidents: Eight reports of instability or tip-overs, including four reported injuries such as scrapes, cuts, and bruises.

Target Recalls Cat & Jack Children's Sandals Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard | CPSC.gov

Units: 211,000

Incidents: 23 reports of the shoe's pearls falling off.

MNIENT Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails | CPSC.gov

Units: 330

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

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- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission