CPSC Report Highlights Persistent Risk of Childhood Drowning

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages one to four, according to a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) report. An average of 376 children under the age of 15 fatally drowned in pool- or spa-related incidents each year from 2021 to 2023. Nearly 80 percent of those victims were under the age of five. Fatal drownings are consistently the highest during the summer months (June, July and August), emphasizing the importance of ensuring children's safety throughout the peak of swimming season.

In addition, CPSC's latest data show the following for children in the U.S. younger than 15 years of age:

The number of fatal child drownings in 2023 was 379, a six percent increase from the 359 fatal drownings reported in the previous year.

Between 2021 and 2023, over 70 percent of fatal drownings occurred in residential settings, such as the victim's home, the house of a family member/friend/acquaintance, or a neighbor's residence

Between 2023 and 2025, there was an average of 5,900 estimated pool- or spa-related, hospital emergency department (ED)-treated, nonfatal drowning injuries each year.

"Drowning remains the leading cause of death for children ages one through four, and this year's report makes clear that these tragedies continue to take an unacceptable toll on American families," said Acting CPSC Chairman Peter A. Feldman. "As we enter the summer swimming season, parents and caregivers should remain vigilant around water and never leave children unattended. At the same time, the Commission is taking a fresh look at how we can more effectively reduce childhood drowning through the full range of authorities and resources entrusted to it by Congress."

Parents and caregivers can follow these simple steps to keep children safer in and around the water:

Never leave a child unattended in or near water and always designate an adult Water Watcher. This person should not be reading, texting, using a phone or being otherwise distracted. In addition to pools and spas, this warning includes bathtubs, buckets, decorative ponds and fountains.

Check whether your pool or pool equipment has been recalled. CPSC recently announced the recall of approximately five million above-ground pools after multiple child drowning deaths associated with compression straps that could create a foothold for children to climb into pools. Consumers should also ensure that removable above-ground pool ladders are secured or inaccessible when pools are not in use.

If you own a pool or spa, install layers of protection, including barriers to prevent an unsupervised child from accessing the water. Homes can use door alarms, pool covers, and self-closing, self-latching devices on fence gates and doors that access pools.

Learn how to perform CPR on children and adults. Many communities offer online CPR training.

Learn how to swim and teach your child how to swim.

Keep children away from pool drains, pipes and other openings to avoid entrapments.

Ensure any pool and spa you use has drain covers that comply with federal safety standards and ask your pool service provider about safer drain covers.

The Commission also continues to evaluate its broader drowning prevention efforts. Later this month, CPSC will convene a National Roundtable on Childhood Drowning Prevention to bring together experts from across the drowning prevention community to identify evidence-based strategies for reducing childhood drowning and strengthening the Commission's future activities.

Sign up for recalls and read the CPSC recent drowning and entrapment report by visiting CPSC.gov and visit PoolSafely.gov for more information.

About CPSC

CPSC is the federal agency charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury associated with thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the agency was established more than 50 years ago, CPSC has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, contributing to a decline in related injuries.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or to a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 26-572

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission