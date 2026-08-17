Cracker Barrel Welcomes Fall with New Crispy Homestyle Chicken Deals, Seasonal Favorites and Free Kids Toy Promotion

The limited-time menu brings together the comfort, flavor and value families are looking for this time of year, along with the return of Cracker Barrel's popular Free Kids Toy promotion*, giving guests more reasons to choose Cracker Barrel for an easy dinner, a breakfast worth leaving home for or simply a meal together during a busy week.

"Fall can feel like a sprint for families. Between school, practices, activities and everything else packed into the week, getting everyone around the table can feel like a win," said Sarah Moore, Chief Marketing Officer at Cracker Barrel. "We want Cracker Barrel to make that a little easier, with food everyone can get excited about, value families can feel good about and the kind of welcome that lets them simply enjoy being together."

An Easier Answer to "What's for Dinner?"

Cracker Barrel's signature Crispy Homestyle Chicken is getting a flavorful fall refresh. Guests can enjoy the original hand-breaded favorite as an entrée served with two Country Sides and a choice of warm buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, or as a sandwich served on a toasted buttermilk bun with pickles, Duke's® Real Mayonnaise and a choice of one Country Side, both available for $9.99.

For those looking to turn up the flavor, the lineup also introduces Loaded creations piled high with craveable toppings and Sauced selections finished with bold flavor-forward finishes, offering an easy answer to the nightly "what's for dinner?" question.

The NEW Crispy Homestyle Chicken lineup includes:

Loaded Creations

NEW Maple Bacon Homestyle Chicken – Crispy Homestyle Chicken topped with melted Colby cheese, crispy bacon, sweet maple glaze and cool ranch drizzle.

– Crispy Homestyle Chicken topped with melted Colby cheese, crispy bacon, sweet maple glaze and cool ranch drizzle. NEW BBQ Smokestack Homestyle Chicken – Crispy Homestyle Chicken stacked with crispy bacon & fried onions, melted Colby cheese and sweet barbecue sauce.

– Crispy Homestyle Chicken stacked with crispy bacon & fried onions, melted Colby cheese and sweet barbecue sauce. Sauced Selections

NEW Nashville Hot Homestyle Chicken – A bold, spicy twist on Crispy Homestyle Chicken featuring Cracker Barrel's signature Nashville Hot.

– A bold, spicy twist on Crispy Homestyle Chicken featuring Cracker Barrel's signature Nashville Hot. NEW Honey Butter Homestyle Chicken – Crispy Homestyle Chicken drizzled with sweet honey butter for the perfect sweet-and-savory combination.

Seasonal Breakfast Worth Waking Up For

Fall mornings get a little sweeter with the arrival of new seasonal breakfast favorites. Guests can choose from Sweet Cream Caramel Apple Pancakes or Sweet Cream Caramel Apple French Toast, both topped with Cracker Barrel's signature warm, fried cinnamon apples, rich caramel drizzle and sweet vanilla cream sauce, and served with two eggs plus bacon or smoked sausage patties. Whether it's a weekend breakfast, a family tradition or even breakfast- for dinner, the seasonal lineup gives guests another reason to enjoy one of Cracker Barrel's most-loved occasions.

Even More Fall Favorites

This latest seasonal menu, available at participating restaurants nationwide from August 18 through October 18, also features a collection of returning guest favorites and new sweet seasonal treats, including:

NEW Apple Cobbler Cheesecake and returning favorite, Carrot Cake , for a sweet finish.

and returning favorite, , for a sweet finish. Seasonal beverages including the returning Granny Smith Apple Tea and Granny Smith Apple Mimosa, alongside the NEW Sweet Honey Latte.

A Little More Fun for Family Meals

To celebrate the start of a new school year, Cracker Barrel is bringing back its popular Free Kids Toy promotion for a limited time, featuring collectible B'loonie Petz toys. Available August 18 through September 7, while supplies last, Cracker Barrel's youngest fans can receive one of six squishy B'loonie Petz toy characters with the purchase of a dine-in adult entrée and Kid's Meal. Featuring a variety of playful pet-inspired designs, the collectible toys are perfect for kids who love fun surprises and building their collection.

As an alternative to the free B'loonie Petz toy, guests can receive $5 off a select retail toy from the Old Country Store, inviting kids to explore the unique toys, gifts and unexpected treasures that make the shopping experience part of the Cracker Barrel tradition.

To learn more about Cracker Barrel, the new seasonal offerings or find a nearby location, visit CrackerBarrel.com and be sure to follow Cracker Barrel throughout the season and beyond on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

*One free Kid's B'loonie Petz toy or up to $5 off a retail toy, exclusive of taxes, with qualifying in store purchase of an adult entrée and Kid's Meal on same check made from 8/18/26 to 9/7/26, excl. online and to go purchases. Limit: Max discount of $30 per check/6 total free toy items per check. Not valid on previous purchases or in combination with other offers or discounts. Has no cash value. Subject to availability. Limit and restrictions apply. Cracker Barrel reserves the right to modify or terminate the offer without notice at any time. Void where prohibited by law. Visit www.crackerbarrel.com to find a location near you and to see a complete list of toys available for the offer.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. – rooted in a rich legacy of warmth, generosity, and tradition – is on a mission to bring the goodness of country hospitality to life. Since 1969, when the first store opened in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel has been serving up abundant portions of craveable homestyle food and offering one-of-a-kind retail finds. With approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 43 states, the brand continues to honor its heritage while welcoming everyone with more than a meal. For more information, visit CrackerBarrel.com.

http://crackerbarrel.com/

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.