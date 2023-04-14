Craft beer market size to grow by USD 79.02 billion from 2021 to 2026; North America to account for 36% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global craft beer market size is estimated to grow by USD 79.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.22% during the forecast period. North America will account for 36% of the market growth over the forecast period. The high consumption of alcoholic beverages in the region has increased the number of microbreweries offering craft beer. Vendors in the region are experimenting with new processes and ingredients to gain more market shares. In addition, they are increasing the availability of their craft beer products in hypermarkets, supermarkets, online retail, and delivery stores. The region is also witnessing the entry of new players that offer craft beer. All these factors are driving the growth of the craft beer market in North America. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) and key market dynamics - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Craft Beer Market

Global Craft Beer Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (India pale ale, seasonal craft beer, pale ale, amber ale, and other craft beer) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the India pale ale (IPA) segment will be significant over the forecast period. The IPA craft beer was traditionally carried by the British colonists to India , which is how it got its name. IPAs are now being served as flagship beers for craft brewers worldwide and are extremely popular. They are available in various exotic flavors and are the most preferred variants of craft beer worldwide. In addition, the increasing popularity of IPA among millennials will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Global Craft Beer Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increasing popularity of craft beer in developing countries. Growth in the economy in developing regions such as APAC, MEA, and Latin America has increased the incomes of consumers. The per capita income of middle-class consumers has grown in countries such as India, China, Brazil, Argentina, Indonesia, Hungary, Nigeria, Iran, and Turkey. This has increased consumer spending on innovative food and beverage products, which has subsequently increased the demand for craft beer products. In addition, the rising consumption of alcoholic beverages among millennials has encouraged vendors to introduce a wide variety of craft beer products. Such factors are driving the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising spending capacity of Millennials worldwide is identified as the key trend in the market. Millennials have high spending power. The population segment is keen on trying our new flavors and variants of alcoholic beverages such as craft beer. Hence, vendors are targeting this population group through innovative products and marketing campaigns to drive more sales. Over the forecast period, the spending power of millennials is expected to increase considerably. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the global craft beer market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Campaigns against alcohol consumption will challenge the growth of the market. The instances of alcohol abuse and accidents caused by alcohol consumption are increasing worldwide. This has led many organizations and regulatory authorities to launch campaigns against the consumption of alcohol. This is increasing awareness about health and the inclination of people toward healthy lifestyles, which has discouraged the consumption of alcoholic beverages. As a result of these factors, the demand for craft beer is expected to reduce among consumers, thereby negatively affecting the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this craft beer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the craft beer market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the craft beer market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the craft beer market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of craft beer market vendors

The beer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 141.28 billion. The market is segmented by packaging (bottles and cans), distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The beer market size in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 4,449.19 million. The market is segmented by packaging (bottles and cans), distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade), and type (strong and mild).

