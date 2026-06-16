Crayola Introduces 'All Grown Up' Adult Coloring Line Featuring Markers and Artist-Designed Coloring Books

The new collection invites adults to reawaken the joy of coloring, reconnect with the wonder of making, and remember that creativity is a lifelong journey. Crayola All Grown Up is launching with Alcohol-Based Markers and Acrylic Paint Markers for permanent creativity, and a collection of artist-illustrated Coloring Books for adults with relatable, soul-soothing, and trending themes.

"Crayola All Grown Up invites adults to let go of expectations, pick up their favorite colors, and reignite the joy of creating," said Pete Ruggiero, President & Chief Executive Officer of Crayola. "We believe imagination evolves with age, and this collection helps adults reconnect with their creativity in a meaningful, rewarding way."

"Adults are craving more creativity and authentic self‑expression, and Crayola All Grown Up was built to meet that need," said Ben Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer of Crayola. "With this collection, we're pairing Crayola's trusted quality with elevated tools designed specifically for grown-ups who want to make time for themselves. It's an exciting step forward that opens the door for a whole new audience to rediscover what creativity can feel like. Whether just beginning or beginning again, Crayola has you covered."

Crayola All Grown Up: An Invitation to Reconnect with the Joy of Coloring

Crayola All Grown Up is launching this summer on Amazon with availability at Walmart, Michaels, Office Stores, Grocery Stores and more starting late summer and fall 2026. The collection includes:

Crayola All Grown Up Alcohol-Based Markers provide a high-performance formula that delivers smooth blending and shading every time. Each dual-ended marker features a fine tip for delicate details and a brush tip for sweeping, expressive strokes. Adults can start small with curated 8‑count color palettes (SRP: $9.99) like Pastels (soft pinks, gentle greens, dreamy lavenders), Sunset (warm oranges, fiery reds), Sand & Sea (calming blues, sandy neutrals), and Garden Harvest (rich earth tones) or dive into larger 20, 40, 60, 80 and 120-count sets (SRP: $24.99 - $104.99) that perch beautifully on creation stations. These alcohol marker sets include fun marker names like Merlot, Wisteria, and Arctic Breeze. The joy of coloring is just as fun as it's always been with iconic Crayola Crayons.





provide a high-performance formula that delivers smooth blending and shading every time. Each dual-ended marker features a fine tip for delicate details and a brush tip for sweeping, expressive strokes. Adults can start small with curated 8‑count color palettes (SRP: $9.99) like (soft pinks, gentle greens, dreamy lavenders), (warm oranges, fiery reds), (calming blues, sandy neutrals), and (rich earth tones) or dive into larger (SRP: $24.99 - $104.99) that perch beautifully on creation stations. These alcohol marker sets include fun marker names like Merlot, Wisteria, and Arctic Breeze. The joy of coloring is just as fun as it's always been with iconic Crayola Crayons. Crayola All Grown Up Acrylic Paint Markers (SRP: $14.99) available in 10-count bullet-tip and brush-tip marker sets are the perfect adult coloring tools for bringing more vibrant colors into everyday life. They can be used on cork coasters, reusable water bottles, flowerpots, and more.





(SRP: $14.99) available in 10-count bullet-tip and brush-tip marker sets are the perfect adult coloring tools for bringing more vibrant colors into everyday life. They can be used on cork coasters, reusable water bottles, flowerpots, and more. Crayola All Grown Up Adult Coloring Books (SRP: $7.99) is where coloring meets content with hand-illustrated drawings by real artists and eight soul-soothing, relatable themes: Cozy Cottages, Plant Lady, I Feel Old, Stay Hydrated, Vibing, Witchy Woman, Mercury in Retrograde, and Flower Child. Fans can embrace their homebody side with Cozy Cottages, bring plants to life using color—not watering schedules—with Plant Lady, reminisce on the nostalgic, good old days with I Feel Old, and more. Find four more relatable titles from the collection first at Walmart in October, like Cozy Critters, Thrift Score, Eye Candy, and Happy Place, as you color your way to calm and collect all 12.

Amazon Prime Day: Score Crayola All Grown Up for up to $25 Off

For a limited time during Amazon Prime Day (June 23-26), Crayola All Grown Up Alcohol-Based Markers in 40-count, 60-count and 120-count sets will be available with discounted savings up to $25 off. Whether stocking up on high-performance markers for the first time or adding to their collection, adults can get the exclusive 60-count set for $44.99 (SRP: $56.99) and the 120-count set for $79.99 (SRP: $104.99) and save up to 33% on 10-count Brush Tip Acrylic Markers and 10-count Bullet Acrylic Paint Markers.

Camp Crayola: A One-Day Summer Camp Experience for Adults to Reclaim Their Creative Side

To celebrate the launch of Crayola All Grown Up, the brand will open Camp Crayola - a grown-up only summer camp that provides the perfect space to reclaim summer. Camp Crayola will open to the public in Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Monday, June 22 from 10 AM to 7 PM. Campers will enjoy free-flowing coloring sessions, blending masterclasses, customization stations to style exclusive merch, and more - all powered by Crayola All Grown Up products. Experiences onsite will include:

The Campfire: A place for campers to color, relax, and connect together with pages from Crayola's adult coloring collection.

A place for campers to color, relax, and connect together with pages from Crayola's adult coloring collection. DJ Trail Mixx: The spot for campers to dance and color to the sound of old school jams provided by DJ Trail Mixx.

The spot for campers to dance and color to the sound of old school jams provided by DJ Trail Mixx. The Cool Canteen: Campers can enjoy a dirty soda brought to you by Cool Sips and Jones Soda.

Campers can enjoy a dirty soda brought to you by Cool Sips and Jones Soda. The Cozy Cabin: A lounge-like retreat where campers can unwind on plush furnishings and ease into creativity with Crayola's Cozy Cottages adult coloring book.

A lounge-like retreat where campers can unwind on plush furnishings and ease into creativity with Crayola's adult coloring book. The Constellation Outpost: A cosmic-inspired escape featuring immersive visuals and otherworldly designs from Crayola's Mercury in Retrograde adult coloring book.

Crayola Adult Coloring: A Digital Creative Escape

Building on its new adult coloring line, Crayola is extending the experience into digital with the Crayola Adult Coloring app from Red Games Co., where creativity and self-care collide in a nostalgic yet modern digital art box. Featuring beloved Crayola tools, satisfying creative effects and hundreds of coloring pages for every mood - cozy vibes, memes, animals, typography and more - the app invites adults to reconnect with the joy of creating anytime, anywhere. Launching Soon on the App Store and Google Play.

This year, to continue the celebration of Crayola All Grown Up, the brand has partnered with Cool Sips, GALLO's Black Box, and Jones Soda and more - giving adults every reason to slow down, pick up a marker, and create.

For more information on Crayola All Grown Up including product information, tutorials and community content, visit https://www.crayola.com/AllGrownUp

Media Contacts

Erika Merklinger, Crayola

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Golin for Crayola

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About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa., and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is a global leader in creative experiences. Through its innovative and vibrant portfolio of products, content and experiences, the iconic brand has unleashed imaginations and empowered colorful self-expression for more than 120 years. Crayola is committed to nurturing creativity as a lifelong journey. From sparking a child's first artistic adventure and helping parents and educators raise creatively alive children, to inspiring adults to embrace their creative spirit, the brand encourages individuals of all ages to explore, discover, celebrate and connect through the joy of making. For more information, visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola.

SOURCE Crayola