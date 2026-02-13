Crayola and Ms. Rachel Team Up to Foster Playful Learning Powered by Color

Collaboration adds new Color Wonder product formats launching even more ways for kids and parents to enjoy mess-free creativity

EASTON, Pa., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Crayola, the iconic brand that powers imagination through color and creative moments, has teamed up with early childhood education sensation Ms. Rachel™ to bring kids the perfect blend of creative expression, fun and education.

Kids can now experience the beloved educator's world through fan-favorite Crayola Color Wonder products that combine screen-free fun with mess-free magic. As part of this partnership, Crayola also is introducing two new formats into the Color Wonder portfolio.

Color Wonder Ms. Rachel Coloring Pages & Markers

Geared toward preschoolers and toddlers, Crayola has paired its safe, non-toxic, mess-free Color Wonder technology with Ms. Rachel's trusted educational approach for unique content that captures her nurturing spirit and joyful personality. And with inks that appear only on special Color Wonder paper, kids can explore their creativity and color freely without making a mess on skin, clothing, furniture or walls.

"Creative play helps children build confidence, curiosity and connection," said Rachel Accurso, co-creator of Ms. Rachel. "I love that Color Wonder lets the little ones explore color and creativity freely, while supporting playful learning families can share together."

"This collaboration creates a powerful synergy between two trusted names in early childhood—Crayola and Ms. Rachel—both dedicated to sparking creativity and connection," said Kimberly Rompilla, Senior Vice President of Global Licensing for Crayola. "By blending Ms. Rachel's imaginative stories and characters with Crayola's innovative art tools, we're inspiring creative moments that nurture and encourage exploration, confidence, and joyful self-expression through the magic of color and play."

Available now at major retailers, Crayola Color Wonder Ms. Rachel Coloring Pages & Markers features fun, educational coloring pages inspired by Ms. Rachel's world of songs and kindness. The folder-style packaging keeps everything organized and travel-ready, encouraging hands-on play for home or travel.

Crayola will introduce a new Color Wonder format early this spring with the Color Wonder Ms. Rachel Paint & Create. With a brush and 'magic' ink, this mess-free product will allow kids to enjoy a creative painting experience coloring some of their favorite Ms. Rachel characters.

Kids can keep pushing the boundaries of their creative play with the new Color Wonder Ms. Rachel Magic Light & Sound Brush—which for the first time adds sound to the Magic Light Brush design. Available this summer, the brush lights up to indicate the color of the specially formulated Color Wonder paints as Ms. Rachel's songs and educational elements create a multi-sensory experience that encourages creativity and early learning. Kids will be inspired by the more than 12 minutes of Ms. Rachel music and educational sounds as they color and create. The music mode features five of Ms. Rachel's most beloved songs. In the educational mode, as children hover over a color to begin creating, Ms. Rachel will teach some fun facts about that color—unique soundbites only available in this Crayola product.

Also available this summer will be Crayola x Ms. Rachel activity sets—including coloring pages, stickers, and markers or crayons—that can help kids learn about their emotions and colorful habits.

CAA Brand Management, a division of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), negotiated the deal with Crayola on behalf of its client Ms. Rachel.

Crayola will be showcasing its latest toy innovations, including the Color Wonder Ms. Rachel lineup, at the American International Toy Fair (Booth #465) Feb. 14-17 in New York, N.Y.

