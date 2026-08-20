CRB Monitor and NCS Analytics Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Cannabis Compliance and Operational Intelligence

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NCS Analytics (NCS), a leader in high-risk data analytics, and CRB Monitor, the market authority on cannabis licensing and corporate intelligence, announced a strategic partnership today.

Through this partnership:

NCS will be able to connect a cannabis business's identity (and what it is licensed to do) with how that business is operating in real time.

CRB Monitor will place its licensing, location, and entity data into workflows spanning the compliance and credit lifecycle, linking the regulatory record to operational reality.

Both organizations will help expand how financial institutions can perform due diligence, lending and underwriting, portfolio management, regulatory oversight, compliance and risk management.

"Understanding what is actually happening at a cannabis business takes more than just one, two, or even a dozen data streams," said Adam Crabtree, Founder and CEO of NCS Analytics. "The licensing data we are seeing from CRB Monitor provides an important foundation for understanding who is authorized to operate. By integrating this data into our already robust data analytics engine, we can provide a comprehensive picture of business activity, performance and risk."

"When it comes to licensed cannabis businesses, CRB Monitor answers who a business is, what it is licensed to do, and where it operates," explains Steven Kemmerling, CEO and Founder of CRB Monitor. "With its advanced predictive and behavioral analytics, NCS answers how well a business is operating. Together, stakeholders can finally get to the question they have really been asking: "Is this a business we can afford to work with?"

This partnership reflects a shared commitment by NCS Analytics and CRB Monitor to improve transparency by providing access to reliable data and to demonstrate who a cannabis business is licensed to be and how it is operating.

About NCS Analytics

NCS Analytics, founded in 2015 in Denver, Colorado, is a leading advanced analytics company that empowers regulators and financial institutions to oversee high-risk industries — starting with cannabis — through its patent-pending NCS Platform. This SaaS solution aggregates millions of daily data points, delivering real-time anomaly detection, risk scoring, alerts, and compliance monitoring to prevent diversion, fraud, and non-compliance while supporting BSA/AML requirements. They monitor thousands of licenses across multiple states, process 89M+ records weekly, and launched their newest analytic tool, the Risk Index, in 2025. Their mission statement: Empowering real-time critical decision-making with confidence.

About CRB Monitor

Founded in 2014, CRB Monitor empowers financial institutions and service providers to effectively manage risk and monetize opportunity in the highly regulated cannabis industry. By developing industry-accepted definitions, frameworks and methodologies, CRB Monitor has become the market leader in Cannabis-Related Business ("CRB") corporate intelligence. With 265,000+ cannabis licenses, 100,000+ business entities, and 155k+ individual owners, CRB Monitor supports customer due diligence, ongoing monitoring, and risk management.

SOURCE NCS Analytics