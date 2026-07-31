CREATE Medicines Expands Targeted In Vivo CAR Platform Through Strategic Research Collaboration and Exclusive License Agreement with Monash University

Broadens CREATE's delivery toolkit with access to Monash's novel LNP chemistries and next-generation targeting technologies.

Enables rapid evaluation of diverse binder formats and cell-targeting strategies, accelerating development across multiple immune cell types and therapeutic programs.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CREATE Medicines, Inc. ("CREATE"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering in vivo immune programming, today announced a strategic research collaboration with Australia's Monash University and its world-leading Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MIPS). The partnership broadens CREATE's portfolio by accessing Monash's advanced lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology including proprietary binders and chemistry, strengthening its leadership in developing best-in-class targeted in vivo therapies. Targeted delivery remains one of the primary challenges in realizing the full therapeutic potential of in vivo cell therapies, requiring increasingly precise control over which immune cells receive therapeutic payloads.

Together, CREATE and MIPS will jointly advance targeted Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) therapy, with the goal of enabling precise, cell-type-specific in vivo delivery of CAR payloads utilizing the targeted LNP technology. Under the agreement, CREATE receives a worldwide exclusive license to all intellectual property arising from the collaboration, together with the right to develop and commercialize CAR products directed to designated CAR targets. In turn, MIPS will receive research funding and downstream milestone and royalty payments.

"Monash brings world-class LNP engineering and paired with our already clinically validated and targeted mRNA platform, we can further apply that precision across an even broader range of targets," said Daniel Getts, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CREATE Medicines. "Together, we will unlock a new generation of programmable medicines that reach more patients than ever before."

"Monash has built deep expertise in targeted LNP delivery, and their binder and chemistry innovations pair powerfully with our in vivo CAR platform," said Robert Hofmeister, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of CREATE. "Together we're building a richer targeting toolkit with new binder formats and control that gives us even more ways to program the right cells with precision."

"Our new strategic partnership with CREATE Medicines will accelerate the work of Monash's world leading pharmaceutical researchers to design new immunotherapies and speed the translation of their work into new life-changing cancer treatments," Monash Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Sharon Pickering said. "As a globally ranked top-40 university and the most industry-connected university in Australia, Monash is at the heart of a health and medical innovation ecosystem – extending to a commercial office in Boston, the world's biotech capital – that is leveraging industry, education, research and innovation at scale."

The research at Monash will be led by a distinguished team of scientific experts. Professor Angus Johnston, a leading expert in nanoparticle delivery biology and intracellular trafficking, will serve as Principal Investigator. He will be supported by Professor Colin Pouton, and Dr Moore Chen, who co-authored a seminal 2025 Nature Nanotechnology paper pioneering a new method of delivering mRNA to target cells.

"We're excited to partner with CREATE to advance a shared vision for programmable medicines" said Professor Johnston. "Targeted delivery is one of the central challenges in realizing the promise of in vivo cell therapies and pairing our LNP technology with CREATE's platform is a powerful step toward solving it."

About CREATE Medicines

CREATE Medicines is a clinical-stage biotech pioneering in vivo CAR therapy. Its proprietary mRNA-LNP platform directly programs immune cells inside the body to deliver scalable, repeat-dose, off-the-shelf immunotherapies. With proven human validation, CREATE is advancing a pipeline of in vivo CAR therapies to transform outcomes in cancer and autoimmune diseases.

For more, visit createmedicines.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Bluesky.

About Monash University

Monash University is Australia's largest university with more than 80,000 students. In almost 70 years since its foundation, it has developed a reputation for world-leading research, quality teaching, inspiring innovation and translating game-changing research into impactful commercial and meaningful health outcomes. With four campuses in Australia and a global campus network covering Malaysia, China, India, Indonesia, and Italy, and the Boston Hub anchoring a footprint in the world's leading biomedical cluster, Monash is Australia's most international university.

For more, visit monash.edu.

About Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences

The Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences is the primary research hub of Monash University's Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, which is ranked #2 globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject. MIPS is comprised of over 400 scientists engaged in research in drug discovery, design, delivery and use.

For more, visit monash.edu/mips.

CREATE Business Development: [email protected]

CREATE Media Contact:

Jude Gorman / Kiki Torpey

Collected Strategies

[email protected]

CREATE Investor Contact:

Brian Korb

Astr Partners

[email protected]

+1 (917) 653-5122

Monash Media Enquiries:

Philip Ritchie

Media and Communications Manager

[email protected]

+61 430 336 243

SOURCE CREATE Medicines, Inc.