CREATE Medicines Strengthens Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Georg Schett, MD, Margrit Wiesendanger, MD, PhD, and Christopher Jewell, PhD

Appointments come as CREATE advances CRT-402, its lead in vivo CD19 CAR-T program, to clinical development for B cell-driven autoimmune disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CREATE Medicines, Inc. ("CREATE"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering in vivo immune programming, today announced the expansion of its Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointment of Georg Schett, MD, Margrit Wiesendanger, MD, PhD, and Christopher Jewell, PhD.

"Georg, Margrit, and Chris are leaders who have shaped this area of science, with work spanning autoimmune disease, translational medicine, immunology, and next-generation therapeutic development. They join at exactly the moment our in vivo CAR-T platform is advancing in B cell-driven autoimmune disease," said Daniel Getts, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CREATE Medicines. "Their guidance will be instrumental as we move CRT-402 toward the clinic and continue to expand the breadth of our in vivo immune programming platform."

"Ex vivo CD19 CAR-T cell therapy has shown that resetting B cell-driven autoimmunity is possible," said Prof. Georg Schett, MD, Vice President of Research, Director of the Department of Medicine, Rheumatology and Immunology at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg and leader of the CASTLE study in autoimmune disease. "The next challenge for the field is making that reset accessible to far more patients, without the complexity of ex vivo manufacturing or lymphodepletion. CREATE's in vivo mRNA-LNP approach to CAR-T directly addresses that, and I am excited to support the team as they advance CRT-402 to the clinic."

CREATE's Scientific Advisory Board are compensated advisors to the company across its autoimmune and oncology programs, including the advancement of CRT-402 toward clinical development. It now includes:

Georg Schett, MD

Margrit Wiesendanger, MD, PhD

Christopher Jewell, PhD

Ron Vale, PhD

Cameron Turtle, MBBS, PhD

Siddhartha Mukherjee, MD, DPhil

Alberto Mantovani, MD

Michael Dee Gunn, MD

Nicholas King, MBChB, PhD

Martin Guilliams, PhD

Georg Schett, MD

Georg Schett is Director of the Department of Medicine, Rheumatology and Immunology, and Vice President of Research at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) and Universitätsklinikum Erlangen. Prof. Schett performed the first ex vivo CAR-T treatment of refractory lupus, published in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2021, and subsequently led the CASTLE basket trial demonstrating durable, drug-free remission across systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), idiopathic inflammatory myopathies (IIM), and systemic sclerosis (SSc). His work established CD19-directed B cell depletion as a transformative therapeutic paradigm in autoimmunity and is among the most-cited bodies of work in modern rheumatology.

Margrit Wiesendanger, MD, PhD

Margrit Wiesendanger is a clinical rheumatologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, where she serves as Program Director for the Mount Sinai Rheumatology Fellowship Training Program. She combines clinical care of lupus patients with research on B cell biology in autoimmunity. Dr. Wiesendanger earned a combined MD/PhD in Immunology from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed her residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Rheumatology at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia. She is board certified in Rheumatology and Internal Medicine, and her research and clinical focus span autoimmunity, B cell biology, immune tolerance, lupus nephritis, and the evolving landscape of biologic and cellular therapies for systemic lupus erythematosus.

Christopher Jewell, PhD

Christopher Jewell is the Institute Professor of Translational Engineering at the University of Maryland and founder of multiple biotech companies. He previously served as Chief Scientific Officer at Cartesian Therapeutics, leading development of mRNA CAR-T therapies for autoimmune disease, and has advised dozens of start-ups and large pharma companies. His research has been supported by more than $40M in non-dilutive funding and has yielded over 150 patents and publications in leading journals. Dr. Jewell completed postdoctoral training at MIT as a Ragon Fellow with Darrell Irvine and holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin. He is a member of the PhRMA Advisory Committee and has served on White House OSTP committees.

About CREATE Medicines

CREATE Medicines is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering in vivo immune programming. The company's proprietary mRNA-LNP platform directly engineers T cells, NK cells, and myeloid cells inside the body to enable scalable, repeat-dose, off-the-shelf immunotherapies. CREATE is advancing a pipeline of in vivo CAR therapies across autoimmune diseases and cancer.

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SOURCE CREATE Medicines, Inc.