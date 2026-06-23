CreateMe, Avalo and Laguna Fabrics Launch "Seed to System," the First AI-Powered Apparel Manufacturing Ecosystem

AI-assisted climate-smart cotton, U.S.-based knitting and dyeing, and automated garment assembly to set the stage for next generation of apparel manufacturing

NEWARK, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateMe Technologies, an AI robotics company pioneering automated apparel manufacturing through advanced bonding and robotics, today announced strategic partnerships with Avalo and Laguna Fabrics to introduce Seed to System: a first-of-its-kind initiative connecting climate-smart cotton, domestic textile manufacturing and robotic garment assembly into a single AI-assisted ecosystem. From fields in the heart of Texas' cotton region to production facilities in California, the partnership aims to demonstrate how apparel can be produced faster, more localized and with greater supply chain resilience.

Seed to System was created to explore a new model for how apparel can be developed and produced across the United States through connected innovation partners. While portions of the apparel supply chain already exist domestically, the industry has historically operated through fragmented systems and with limited coordination between agriculture, textile manufacturing and garment production. Decades of offshoring in pursuit of lower costs also introduced longer lead times, reduced visibility, increased emissions across the supply chain, and greater inefficiencies between production stages. By connecting climate-smart agriculture, advanced textile development and automated assembly into one collaborative framework. Together, these companies aim to demonstrate a more modern and resilient approach to apparel manufacturing infrastructure.

"At CreateMe, we believe the future of apparel manufacturing depends on building connected systems across material innovation, textile development and advanced automation," said Cam Myers, founder and CEO of CreateMe. "This partnership is not about recreating legacy supply chains. It is about building a new foundation for apparel manufacturing, one powered by technical innovation, AI-assisted development and closer collaboration between next-generation partners. Together with Avalo and Laguna Fabrics, we are demonstrating how brands can unlock greater speed, resilience and responsiveness through a more connected manufacturing ecosystem."

Seed to System will initially launch as a pilot designed to demonstrate how a fully integrated apparel manufacturing system can work in practice. The assembly process begins locally in Texas, with Avalo's AI-assisted climate-smart cotton innovation, which is then spun into fabric in California with Laguna Fabrics' knitting and dyeing capabilities. Finally, CreateMe's commercial-grade and award-winning automated robotic assembly platform, MeRA and Pixel, produces the finished garments at its Newark, CA-based facility.

"Avalo leverages AI to naturally evolve cotton genetics to create more efficient and sustainable raw material production, while maintaining quality," says Avalo's Chief Commercial Officer, Tricia Carey. "This technology creates much-needed resilience on the farm, and we are excited to partner with innovators that are using AI to deliver the same climate-smart efficiency to the rest of the supply chain."

"Laguna Fabrics is proud to help connect material innovation to scalable textile development," said David Roshan, President of Laguna Fabrics. "Building a better apparel system requires practical infrastructure, and this partnership demonstrates how knitting, dyeing and manufacturing can work together in a more transparent and responsive way."

Building on the announcement, the partners will continue development through the summer with a focus on product design, material storytelling and process visibility ahead of a planned Climate Week activation and capsule launch. Arriving at a moment when brands and policymakers alike are increasingly focused on reindustrializing American manufacturing ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary, the initiative serves as a physical demonstration of how innovation-led partnerships across agriculture, textiles and automation can help shape a new foundation for apparel manufacturing in the United States. More broadly, Seed to System reflects a new model for how future brands may build products with greater speed, technological integration, supply chain visibility and proximity to demand.

About CreateMe

CreateMe is an AI robotics company pioneering automated soft-material manufacturing, starting with apparel. Built on the conviction that the Future of Fashion is Bonded™ — not sewn — CreateMe has developed a unified platform combining advanced robotics, proprietary adhesive bonding and Physical AI to produce garments with precision and consistency unattainable through traditional sewing. Its platform includes Pixel™ micro-adhesive bonding, the MeRA™ robotic assembly system and Thermo(re)set™ reversible adhesive science, enabling localized, on-demand production with less waste and shorter supply chains. With more than 95 patents across robotics, adhesives and automation, CreateMe is defining the infrastructure for bonded manufacturing worldwide. For more information, visit www.createme.com.

About Avalo

Avalo Inc. is an AI-powered crop evolution company based in Durham, North Carolina. Their novel Rapid Evolution Platform™ uses interpretable machine learning to commercialize more economically and ecologically sustainable crop traits faster and more affordably than conventional breeding or GMO. Their mission is to create a more sustainable, efficient, and equitable food system by creating resilient and productive crops that require less inputs. Avalo Inc. was founded in 2020. For more information, visit www.avalo.ai.

About Laguna Fabrics

Laguna Fabrics is a Los Angeles based circular knitting mill that has been manufacturing and servicing the fashion industry for over 35 years with trend driven, innovative, high-quality knitwear fabrications with a focus on sustainability. For more information, visit www.lagunafabrics.com.

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SOURCE CreateMe Technologies