CreateMe Partners with UNTUCKit and Supima® to Launch the First Commercially Available Digitally Bonded Garments - Using Automation and Digital Bonding

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateMe Technologies , a company pioneering automated apparel manufacturing through advanced bonding and robotics, today announced a strategic partnership with UNTUCKit , the New York–based apparel brand known for rethinking the traditional button-down. Through this collaboration, CreateMe will introduce its first commercially available digitally bonded men's t-shirt with a brand partner, produced in the U.S. using its Pixel™ bonding and MeRA™ automated assembly system. The t-shirts will be made with Supima® cotton, a U.S. grown premium cotton known for its extra-long staple fiber, which results in a softer, stronger, and more color-retentive fabric than regular cotton.

The upcoming commercial partnership with UNTUCKit marks a milestone in demonstrating the maturity and commercial readiness of digitally bonded clothing and a robotics-based manufacturing process at scale by meeting the high standards required by a leading retail apparel brand. With this partnership, CreateMe will introduce its first commercially available t-shirt with a brand partner, offering consumers a versatile new garment option engineered for enhanced durability through CreateMe's bonded-construction process.

CreateMe is advancing its mission to bring scalable manufacturing solutions to the ecosystem—anchored by Pixel™, the company's breakthrough digital adhesive application system. Pixel™ enables unmatched precision, responsiveness, and flexibility in garment construction, serving as the foundation for a new era of adaptive, on-demand manufacturing.

"Partnering with UNTUCKit accelerates the shift toward a more modern way of making clothes," said Cam Myers, founder & CEO of CreateMe. "UNTUCKit built its brand by challenging convention, and this collaboration brings that same mindset into manufacturing. It proves that high-quality apparel can be produced competitively in the U.S. at scale while giving consumers a better, more durable product. This is the first of many bonded garments we'll bring to market."

The partnership follows a structured commercialization roadmap, beginning with product development and pilot testing ahead of broader market availability, and the companies are aligning on plans that anticipate commercially scaling production to up to 50,000 bonded t-shirts per year beginning in Q3 2026.

"At UNTUCKit, we're always exploring innovations that enhance product performance and the customer experience," said Bjorn Bengtsson, Chief Product & Supply Chain Officer at UNTUCKit. "CreateMe's adhesive bonding technology opens exciting new opportunities to rethink how we approach apparel construction in a more efficient and responsible way."

"Supima could not be more excited to work with fashion technology innovator CreateMe and our longtime partner and fashion disrupter UNTUCKit to bring innovation and style to the fashion market," said Buxton S. Midyette, Vice President of Marketing & Promotions at Supima®.

As brands navigate rising production costs and supply chain pressures, automated domestic manufacturing is creating new opportunities for stability and speed. CreateMe's bonding and robotic assembly technology reduces reliance on overseas production, helps stabilize margins, and brings manufacturing closer to demand. The partnership underscores how U.S.-based automated production can match or exceed the consistency and efficiency of offshore operations.

Building on the momentum of this collaboration, CreateMe will expand bonded apparel production from men's tees into women's styles and additional t-shirt variations as part of its broader 2026 roadmap. Working alongside trusted partners, CreateMe is helping accelerate a shift toward more sustainable, efficient, and resilient apparel production.

About CreateMe

CreateMe is an AI robotics company pioneering automated soft-material manufacturing, starting with apparel. Built on the conviction that the Future of Fashion is Bonded™—not sewn, CreateMe has developed a unified platform combining advanced robotics, proprietary adhesive bonding, and Physical AI to produce garments with precision and consistency unattainable through traditional sewing. Its platform includes Pixel™ micro-adhesive bonding, the MeRA™ robotic assembly system, and Thermo(re)set™ reversible adhesive science, enabling localized, on-demand production with less waste and shorter supply chains. With more than 95 patents across robotics, adhesives, and automation, CreateMe is defining the infrastructure for bonded manufacturing worldwide. For more information, visit www.createme.com

About UNTUCKit

Created in 2011 by founder Chris Riccobono and CEO Aaron Sanandres, UNTUCKit has given men a seamless way to look sharp and feel casual by creating shirts designed specifically to be worn untucked. The brand has since expanded to offer fit combinations for all shapes and sizes, as well as new product categories like pants, polos, tees, Henleys, sweaters, jackets, and sport coats. It also offers a wide selection of shirts, dresses, and jackets for women. UNTUCKit is dedicated to creating an unmatched shopping experience with more than 80 physical retail locations across the US, Canada, and the UK. For more information, visit www.untuckit.com

