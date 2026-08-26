Creative Educators Network Announces Friday Field Trips, Mitchell McClung Award Honorees, and Rainn Wilson Keynote for 2026 Burbank Institute

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Creative Educators Network (CEN) returns to Burbank September 23 through September 25, 2026 with a high-impact event celebrating creative educators and connecting them to the robust creative industries of Los Angeles. This year's Institute will celebrate individuals who are making a great impact on creative workforce education and will offer a three-day program with a full slate of Friday Field Trips hosted by leading industry partners.

Kick-Off Event

This year's Kick-Off Event will feature the third annual Mitchell McClung Awards, honoring an outstanding creative educator and industry partner for their commitment to preparing young creatives. The Creative Educators Network congratulates this year's recipients: Julia Pinhey, Visual and Performing Arts Director & Technical Theatre Instructor at Santa Susana High School, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Sony Pictures Entertainment is a longtime supporter of Creative Educators Network and its annual Sony Ambassador program, which provides 20 students with training and real work experience at the Institute. Sony Pictures' award will be accepted on their behalf by Lani Monos, Vice President, Global Corporate Social Responsibility.

"This year's winners embody the service and commitment to the field that the Mitchell McClung Award celebrates. Julia Pinhey's rigorous, industry-connected Technical Theatre program at Santa Susana prepares students to turn their passion into careers, with many going on to work professionally across Los Angeles. Sony Pictures has shown that same commitment through its sustained leadership of the Ambassador program, giving four cohorts of Los Angeles students access to training, paid work-based learning, and the professional and personal connections that can open doors for years to come." - Ashley Adams, Executive Director, Creative Educators Network.

This year, the Institute will also posthumously honor Herb Trawick, celebrated producer and record executive, with a special Mitchell McClung Award recognizing his lasting contributions to the industry and his instrumental work on the new CA-AED Standards.

"Herb Trawick understood that the future of the creative industries depends on who we bring into the room. He leveraged his relationships, credibility, and deep industry knowledge to connect educators and emerging talent with the people doing the work. His impact will live on through the legacy he created with Pensado's Place and the pathways he helped build for aspiring music industry professionals." - Allison Frenzel, Education Programs Consultant, CA Department of Education.

The Kick-Off will also feature a keynote from beloved actor from The Office, Rainn Wilson, along with a student performance by the students of Santa Susana High School.

Friday Field Trips

The Institute's Friday Field Trips will give educators an inside look at the studios and companies shaping the creative industries. Host partners include:

Gnomon

Ableton

Disney Live Entertainment

Volt

Nickelodeon

Sony Digital Media Production Center

Key Code Media

IATSE Local 80

MUD

CA Film Commission

The Creative Educators Network Burbank Institute is more than an event, it's a celebration of creativity, resilience, and the transformative power of investing in the future of the creative workforce. Join us for three days dedicated to professional growth, industry alignment, and the future of creative learning.

Whether you're a seasoned creative educator or new to the field, the 2026 Creative Educators Network Burbank Institute is your opportunity to gain fresh tools, make meaningful connections, and be inspired by the future of creative education. Registration and more information available here.

About Creative Educators Network- The Creative Educators Network (formerly the AME Institute) envisions a world where all students, and particularly those furthest from opportunity, have the access and preparation needed to succeed in the creative workforce of today and tomorrow. We realize this vision by equipping educators with the tools and training they need to empower the next generation of our creative workforce. Sponsors include Sony Pictures Entertainment, Snap Foundation, California Film Commission, Focusrite, Soundtrap, Adobe, Dolby, Key Code Media, Visit Burbank, Figma, Lenovo, and Wacom.

Learn more about the Creative Educators Network at www.creativeeducatorsnetwork.org/

SOURCE Creative Educators Network