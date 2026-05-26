Creative Educators Network Announces 2026 Burbank Institute Featuring Keynote Speaker Rainn Wilson and Host Studio Titmouse

BURBANK, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Creative Educators Network (formerly the AME Institute) is proud to announce the return of its premier annual conference to Burbank, taking place Wednesday, September 23 through Friday, September 25, 2026. This year's event marks a milestone evolution for the organization, bringing together creative educators from across the country and industry titans to bridge the gap between the classroom and the evolving creative workforce.

Keynote Speaker: Rainn Wilson The Creative Educators Network is honored to announce Emmy-nominated actor, writer, and producer Rainn Wilson as the 2026 Keynote Speaker. Best known for his iconic role on The Office and his work as a storyteller and advocate for creative expression, Wilson will share his insights on the vital importance of fostering the next generation of voices in the arts. His participation underscores the Institute's commitment to connecting educators with the industry's most influential creators.

Welcome Reception Hosted by Titmouse: To celebrate the conclusion of the Institute's first day, the Creative Educators Network will hold its Welcome Reception at the headquarters of Titmouse, the cult-favorite independent animation studio. Behind major hits like Big Mouth, The Legend of Vox Machina, and Star Trek: Lower Decks, Titmouse serves as the perfect backdrop for educators to network and unwind. This evening event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to gather in the heart of a working studio and experience the culture of one of the industry's most prolific creative hubs.

A New Name for a New Era

Formerly known as the Arts Media and Entertainment (AME) Institute, a new name and exciting new look announce the rebrand to Creative Educators Network. The new identity reflects a clearer expression of the nonprofit's mission to connect a growing community of creative educators, ensuring the brand evolves alongside the creative industry sector.

Empowering Educators Through Industry Immersion: The 2026 Burbank Institute continues its tradition of providing immersive, hands-on training and real-world engagement. Highlights of the three-day event include:

Featured Software Trainings: Attendees will participate in hands-on sessions with industry-standard tools including Adobe, Toon Boom, and Unreal Engine.

Industry Field Trips: A signature feature of the Institute, these trips take educators inside the world's leading studios and creative hubs for exclusive tours and panels.

Networking and Growth: Educators will have the opportunity to connect with peers and industry leaders to strengthen the talent pipeline for students across California.

The 2026 Burbank Institute is sponsored by Sony Pictures Entertainment, Visit Burbank, CA Film Commission, Soundtrap, Adobe, Wacom, Focusrite, Key Code Media and Figma. The Creative Educators Network is supported through funding from the Snap Foundation, Dolby, and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

About the Creative Educators Network: The Creative Educators Network envisions a world where all students, particularly those furthest from opportunity, have the access and preparation needed to succeed in the creative workforce. We realize this vision by equipping educators with the tools, training, and industry connections needed to empower the next generation of creative professionals.

About Titmouse, Inc.: Since its inception over 25 years ago, Titmouse has evolved into an award-winning, multi-hyphenated animation studio and pop culture brand. Some of the studio's most celebrated recent projects include Big Mouth, The Legend of Vox Machina, The Venture Bros., Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Beavis and Butt-Head, to name a few. With the strength of a major studio and the mindset of an indie company, Titmouse has become one of the most well-known and prolific animation studios in the world, challenging the idea of what an animation company can look like by focusing on comedy, subversive and counterculture communities, and expanding into other avenues for fans to enjoy including merchandise, live shows and events, festivals, interactive experiences, and so much more. For more information, please visit www.titmouse.net.

Registration for the 2026 Burbank Institute is now open. Whether you are a veteran educator or new to the field, join us this September to gain fresh tools and be inspired by the future of creative education.

Register today and learn more at: www.ameinstitute.org

SOURCE Creative Educators Network