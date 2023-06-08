Creative funding solutions for career training programs the focus of CompTIA 'Show Me the Money" webinar series

First session will detail how academic institutions can secure unspent federal stimulus funds for skills-building efforts

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategies for identifying untapped funding sources to support career training programs will be explored in the "Show Me the Money" webinar series presented by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the global technology workforce and industry.

The series begins June 22 with "The Clock is Ticking: Tap into Unused Stimulus Dollars," which will explain how academic institutions can fund career training programs by leveraging unspent federal emergency relief dollars authorized to lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on education.

"Skills building and career training are essential components of a growing, vibrant economy that creates employment opportunities for everyone," said Nancy Hammervik, chief solutions officer, CompTIA. "Too often, though, securing funding for these programs can be a challenging, complex process. We're bringing together educators, executives and industry leaders who have first-hand experience in developing creative solutions and finding unique funding sources to overcoming these challenges."

Scheduled speakers for the June 22 webinar are Matt Gandal, CEO, Education Strategy Group, a firm that works with education, business and civic leaders to expand economic opportunity and mobility by increasing educational attainment; and Dr. Rebecca Kaye, senior advisor to the superintendent of Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina. She is a leader in the district's Dual Generation Workforce Initiative, which offers parents and guardians a path to high-skill, high-wage careers. Robert Owens, director, market development training solutions, CompTIA, will moderate the session.

The speakers will discuss two sources of federal stimulus dollars that are available to academic institutions – from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) and the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

"The ESSER and HEERF funding opportunities are essential lifelines for educational institutions to bounce back from the pandemic," said Owens. "Our goal is to help schools and colleges understand how to access and make the most of these funds to support their students and programs."

To register for the June 22 webinar visit "The Clock is Ticking: Tap into Unused Stimulus Dollars."

Future programs in CompTIA's "Show Me the Money" series will explore how matching dollars can be used to train learners from underrepresented communities for careers in tech; and how to participate in current and future workforce training programs available through the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Through its Workforce Solutions Group CompTIA collaborates with academia, training providers, employers, workforce boards and federal, state and local government agencies on workforce development initiatives. These efforts support CompTIA's expanding commitment to help individuals grow in confidence and unlock their potential to work in tech.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of people with training, education and certification. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/

