CompTIA AI Essentials delivers effective, efficient employee training on practical workplace AI skills

Immersive learning resource offers instruction on ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini and other AI tools and tactics

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations interested in developing staff skills in the foundations of artificial intelligence (AI) have a new learning option available from CompTIA, Inc., the world's leading provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products.

CompTIA AI Essentials (V2), released this week, delivers effective and efficient training to help employees, students and other learners develop and strengthen the skills needed for the impactful business use of AI tools such as ChatGPT, Copilot and Gemini.

"Companies are in various stages of evaluation and experimentation with AI, but to truly glean the value and return on investment desired, it is important that they invest in staff training and consider the change management aspects of AI on staffing and job roles," said Katie Hoenicke, chief product officer, CompTIA. "Simply providing employees with access to AI tools does not guarantee success. The emphasis needs to be on fluency and the acquisition of skills."

Just 34% of companies currently require AI skills training for their employees, according to recent CompTIA research.[1] The same survey revealed that most companies plan to offer a mix of foundational and advanced AI skills training for employees in areas such as platforms, workflows, compliance and security.

CompTIA AI Essentials is built on a research-based framework for presenting instruction that helps learners gain knowledge and build skills related to course objectives and job task requirements. This is a major differentiator because it delivers instruction in a more effective way, helping learners with retention and the ability to apply what they've learned to job scenarios.

"The focus is on exactly what matters: foundational understanding of AI in workplace settings," said Henry Mann, senior director, product development, CompTIA. "Our highly interactive, scenario-based approach ensures employees don't just passively watch. They gain real, job-ready competency in under three hours."

CompTIA AI Essentials delivers engaging instruction on the core skills required to use AI assistants effectively, efficiently and responsibly. Focus areas include practical prompting techniques, security and data privacy fundamentals and the ability to spot and assess AI use cases in daily workflows. The course is followed by a 15-minute competency assessment that enables organizations to quickly evaluate and verify employees' foundational AI skills.

The ideal learner for CompTIA AI Essentials is any employee in a knowledge or desk-based role who is expected to use AI assistants, such as ChatGPT, Copilot, or Gemini, but is new to these tools. Employees with AI experience can benefit by completing the competency assessment to quickly verify their skills and "test out" of the core course material.

For more information visit https://www.comptia.org/en-us/certifications/ai-essentials/.

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the world's leading provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

630-678-8468

1 "AI's Impact on Productivity and the Workforce," November 2025.

SOURCE CompTIA