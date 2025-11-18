1 million strong: How CompTIA Security+ shapes cybersecurity skills around the world

Certification validates the skills required for core security functions and careers in cybersecurity

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than one million individuals worldwide have earned the CompTIA Security+ certification, CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications, announced today.

The milestone underscores the vital role CompTIA Security+ holds in validating foundational cybersecurity skills amid the growing global demand for qualified professionals. The certification was introduced in 2002 and surpassed the 500,000 certified milestone in 2019. Just six years later there are more than one million CompTIA Security+ certification holders.

"This achievement confirms the critical importance of foundational cybersecurity skills in today's workplace," said Todd Thibodeaux, CompTIA CEO. "By becoming CompTIA Security+ certified these professionals have validated their skills, knowledge and ability to protect organizations against a wide array of cybersecurity challenges."

"Security+ is a starting point to become familiar with how this field is so different from other technology professions," said Dennis Chow, Director, Detection Engineering, at UKG, a leading global AI-powered platform for HR, pay and workforce management.

"It is an indicator of what level I can expect, as a hiring manager, to evaluate candidates and establish a baseline for existing staff," Chow added. "Whether you are trying to enter the field, or are a seasoned technology professional, everyone should create and build projects that apply the concepts from this certification. In today's hypercompetitive market, having a portfolio is a distinction."

"I discovered CompTIA Security+ certification later in my career, during my transition from network engineering to cybersecurity," said Bruno E. N. Perrelli, Manager, GRC and Cybersecurity Operations, for Exchange Technology Services, an IT services and consulting company in Winnipeg, Canada. He earned his CompTIA Security+ certification in 2017.

"I was impressed by how effectively it validates a candidate's foundational cybersecurity knowledge," Perrelli continued. "A few years later, after moving into a cybersecurity management position, I came to view Security+ as an excellent and trustworthy introductory point for professionals applying to join my cybersecurity team."

CompTIA Security+ professionals are employed by companies covering the full gamut of industry sectors, including healthcare, finance, information technology, operational technology, retail, energy, manufacturing and government.

Countries with the most CompTIA Security+ certified professionals include:

United States United Kingdom Japan Canada India South Africa Germany Saudi Arabia Australia Thailand

CompTIA Security+ focuses on practical, hands-on skills to tackle real-world challenges in areas such as securing networks, applications and devices, and ensuring data integrity, confidentiality and availability. These essential skills are the foundation for career progression in the cybersecurity field, and for attaining advanced professional credentials, such as CompTIA CySA+, PenTest+, SecurityX and, in 2026, SecOT+.

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

+1 630.678.8468

SOURCE CompTIA