Creative Planning Expands Presence in Southwest Florida With Acquisition of MarkhamNorton Accountants+Advisors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning, one of the nation's largest independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire MarkhamNorton Accountants+Advisors (MarkhamNorton), a leading Southwest Florida accounting and advisory firm. The transaction is expected to close on July 1, 2026.

Founded more than 45 years ago, MarkhamNorton has built a strong reputation for serving businesses, families and individuals throughout Southwest Florida with tax, accounting, litigation support, forensic accounting, valuation and advisory services. The firm's professionals will join Creative Planning's expanding national platform while continuing to serve clients from their existing Southwest Florida offices.

"MarkhamNorton has earned the trust of its clients and community through decades of exceptional service, deep expertise and strong relationships," said Creative Planning President and CEO Peter Mallouk. "Their client-first philosophy and commitment to delivering thoughtful, personalized advice align perfectly with Creative Planning's culture and values. We're excited to welcome their talented team and expand our ability to serve clients throughout Florida."

The acquisition will provide MarkhamNorton clients with access to Creative Planning's comprehensive suite of integrated services, including investment management, retirement planning, estate and trust services, family office solutions, tax strategy, audit and assurance,1 outsourced accounting and payroll, business consulting, mergers and acquisitions advisory, valuation services, forensic accounting and litigation support, insurance solutions, lending, technology consulting and legal services.

"Our leadership team carefully evaluated what would best position our firm to continue serving clients for generations to come," said MarkhamNorton Managing Partner Karen Mosteller. "As the needs of businesses and families become increasingly complex, we recognized the value of joining a firm with the scale, resources and specialized expertise to meet those evolving needs. Creative Planning stood out because of its fiduciary approach, commitment to client service and shared focus on long-term relationships."

The transaction will allow MarkhamNorton clients to continue working with the advisors and professionals they know and trust while benefiting from Creative Planning's expanded capabilities.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning-led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax advice and family office services for individuals as well as business services and institutional money management. Creative Planning and its affiliates have more than $710 billion in assets under management or advisement as of December 31, 2025. SageView Advisory Group, United Capital Financial Advisors and Baseline Wealth Management Ltd. are affiliates of Creative Planning.

1Creative Planning is an independent wealth management firm also providing business consulting, tax and financial services to clients. Creative Planning works closely with BerganKDV, an independent and separately governed licensed CPA firm that provides audit and assurance services to its clients.

Third-party rankings should not be construed as a guarantee that a certain level of results will be experienced if Creative Planning is engaged, or constitutes to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Creative Planning never pays a fee to be considered for any ranking or recognition but may purchase plaques or reprints to publicize rankings. Additional important disclosure information about our industry recognition may be found at https://creativeplanning.com/important-disclosure-information/.

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SOURCE Creative Planning, LLC